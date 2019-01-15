By now, you've most definitely seen Rihanna's buzzy, heart-adorned lingerie release, either on Instagram or on whichever fashion website you read. But if you haven't checked it out in full yourself, you might still be wondering exactly which sizes Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day collection come in. Of course, the brand is known for being size-inclusive (it's one of the many reasons it's made such a splash, another being, you know, Queen Riri), and to clue you in early, the Valentine's Day collection is no different.

Having dropped last week, the collection has been at the forefront of every woman who is looking for lingerie to wear on February 14th's mind for its ultra sexy and perfectly playful aesthetic. From sheer body suits adorned with flirty heart patches and strappy bikini briefs to barely-there teddies and lace bras, the lineup will definitely romance you (and anyone that sees you in it). A kitty whip and crop are even included in the collection so yeah, it's meant to melt hearts and raise temperatures. Seeing as it's size inclusive and is also extremely well priced for quality lingerie (the more expensive bodysuits are $84, while most pieces are around $35-$40 apiece), it's no wonder most fans are excitedly freaking out over it.

Now, onto addressing the sizing question. If you head to the collection's landing page, you'll see that available sizes are noted above the selection of products. You can shop sizes XS-3X, while bra sizes, specifically, range from 32A-44DD. Sounds like a great offering, right? While many fans were thrilled with the selection of products and sizing options, others were quick to point out that the some of the straight-size designs weren't available in plus-sizes—designs had been slightly altered. When you go to the website, there are even two buttons that split up the offerings by size. One says, "Shop Sizes: 32A-38D, XS-XL," while the other says, "Shop Sizes: 38DD-44DDD, 1X-3X." Understandably, this has become a major deterrent for many shoppers.

As plus-size fashion blogger, Alyssa Dalessandro, wrote in a tweet, "I understand construction cannot always be the same for plus size (especially in lingerie) but I know you can do strappy bralettes in plus so why do brands do this?" Above the question appears a side by side image of two of Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day offerings, clearly showing the disparity between the two designs. One features a much strappier neckline and balconette bra cups, while the other features a full-coverage mesh design.

As Teen Vogue points out, Ashleigh Nicole Tribble, who goes by ashleighchubbybunny on Instagram, has been pointing out the differences in Savage X Fenty's designs since the company's launchvia social media, confirming this is not a collection-specific issue.

While the brand later responded to Dalessandro's complaint with a tweet that thanked her for her feedback, no further statement has been made. Elite Daily reached out to Savage x Fenty for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.