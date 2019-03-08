On the heels of the news that Kylie Jenner is officially the youngest billionaire — reaching a 10-figure salary even younger than Mark Zuckerberg did, according to Forbes — the makeup mogul teased the launch of a brand new category of product to her beauty range. And in true Kardashian fashion, the 21-year-old took to social media to share with her adoring fans that setting powders would be coming soon. So, what shades do Kylie Cosmetics' Setting Powders come in? Actually, she's got a bunch. Here's everything you need to know about the newest Kylie Cosmetics launch.

Kylie Cosmetics' Loose Setting Powders will be available in six shades: Translucent (best for fair to tan skin tones), Soft Pink (brightens fair to light skin), Yellow (brightens light to medium skin tones), Beige (best for medium to tan skin tones), Dark (brightens deep to deep dark skin tones), and Deep Dark (best for deep dark skin tones), which means a rage of different skin tones can bake their makeup with one of these powders to finish off their look. Jenner took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of all six shades and even shared in her Instagram Stories that a setting powder "completes every look" before explaining how she spent a long time perfecting the colors, the velvety feel of the powders, and ensuring there's no flashback in photos.

Then, beauty account TrendMood shared swatches of the setting-powder shades on her Instagram, which was reposted on the official Kylie Cosmetics account.

If you consider yourself somewhat of a beauty novice, let me drop some setting-powder knowledge on you. After you apply a liquid foundation, it's best to set it with a powder, otherwise it's prone to creasing or rubbing off (there's nothing like leaving makeup all over your partner's shirt, amirite?). A pressed setting powder will remove the shine, but baking with a loose powder will make it totally bulletproof.

To bake your makeup, apply a thick layer of loose powder over your liquid foundation, focusing on areas that are prone to oil production and creasing, like your nose, forehead, undereyes, and smile lines. Let it bake as long as possible, then sweep off the excess with a fluffy brush and soften with a setting spray or face mist.

Kylie Cosmetics says in a press release "the weightless, ultrafine powder’s formula contains silk powder, papaya extract and avocado extracts to absorb oil, even the skin tone and moisturize the skin for a flawless finish," which is good news because honestly, loose powders can get real chalky, real fast.

The Kylie Cosmetics Loose Setting Powder will be available exclusively online at kyliecosmetics.com starting on March 7 at 12 p.m. PST for $24.

While there's a good chance the brand's first ever setting powder will sell out shortly after it's available to beauty lovers everywhere (like almost every other Kylie Cosmetics product has), the Loose Setting Powder in all six shades are a permanent addition to the Kylie Cosmetics collection, which means a restock will follow shortly. If you don't get your hands on it this time around, there's always next time.