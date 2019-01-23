I have to confess, I missed the whole Gossip Girl thing, so when YOU showed up on Netflix, it was my first introduction Penn Badgley. And let’s just say I had a very, ahem, confusing first impression. On the one hand, he’s handsome, hilarious, and ridiculously charming — on the other hand (spoiler alert!), he’s a killer with a box full of teeth hidden in his bathroom. Like i said, confusing. So, to make me feel a whole lot better about crushing on his very problematic character, I started to wonder what Penn Badgley is like as a partner based on his zodiac sign. If like me you have developed a new crush, I have some good news: What I learned did not disappoint.

Bagley was born on Nov. 1, which means he was born under the sign of Scorpio. If you're familiar with this sign, then you can see why this would be welcome news. Ruled by Pluto, the heavenly body associated with power and transformation, this is a sign who boasts no shortage of passion and excitement. But despite their fiery tendencies, this is actually a water sign, so all that heat is balanced by a deep and powerful connection to their emotions. Basically, when it comes to be a lover, this sign is the total package. Here's what else we can divine about Badgley based on his astrological sign.

Loyalty is huge for Emotional Scorpio. Giphy For a sign like Scorpio who sees the world through a very binary lens, there is not a lot of grey area. This is particularly true in his relationships. You are either honest and loyal or totally untrustworthy and therefore incompatible. While these standards may seem a little intimidating, the good news is that Scorpio holds himself to the same high standards. When this sign truly falls for someone, you could not ask for a more loyal, supportive, or compassionate partner.

When he loves, he loves hard. Giphy Scorpios have a bit of a reputation for being players, thanks to their insatiable passion and sex drive. But once a Scorpio’s heart has been captured, all those bad boy tendencies fall to the wayside. That’s thanks to this water sign’s powerful connection to their emotions. This is not a fickle sign that falls easily in and out of love; once Scorpio gets attached, they don’t want to let go. They are actually much more vulnerable than they let on, so be gentle with your Scorpio lover.