If you're a Kardashian fan, chances are you're wondering what’s happening with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The couple seems so happy together that it feels like it's only a matter of time until Jenner starts sporting a diamond on her engagement finger. Fans thought Scott would propose during his Super Bowl halftime performance, and grew even more suspicious when Jenner appeared on his Insta story wearing what looked like an engagement ring. The truth is, no one really knows. But while we may not have those answers, we can wonder what Kylie Jenner is like as a partner by taking a look at her zodiac sign.

Kyle was born on August 10, 1997, under the sign of Leo — which makes perfect sense. She is so very Leo. Ever wonder what a Leo looks like? Just spend some time on Jenner's Insta? The makeup mogul loves a good selfie. When you’re a Leo, you know you’ve got to flaunt what you’ve got and be proud. But there's a lot more to Leo than just really, really, really loving the spotlight. This fire sign is full of passion and has a heart a mile wide, and when they truly love someone, they're more than happy to put them first. Here's what else we can surmise about what Jenner is like as a partner, based on her zodiac sign.

Leo loves with their whole heart. kyliejenner on Instagram Leo has a reputation for being a bit full of themselves… and some of that is true. But when Leo falls in love, they learn there's plenty of room in their heart for two. This is a sign that loves with every part of themselves. They are generous with affection and enthusiastic about their partner. You can count on this sign to always have your back and cheer you on. And once you’ve captured the Lions’ heart, you won’t ever have to worry about them breaking your trust, because loyalty is everything to this fire sign.

She is very confident and owns her body and sexuality. kyliejenner on Instagram This is a sign that is very comfortable in their own skin. They are confident and powerful and they know they look amazing. This translates to them being incredible and liberated lovers. They aren’t shy about their appearance or their desires, and so they are more than happy speak up and tell their partners exactly what they want. So, be prepared to get creative to keep this sign satisfied in the bedroom.