I don't know about you, but I am all-in on this whole Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson thing. While I’ll admit they are just about the last folks I saw hooking up, I don't know... I just think it's really sweet. Maybe it's just because they really look so happy together that I buy into their love story. While these two haven’t been exactly tight-lipped about their romance — unless you count what happened at the Rangers game, ahem — we still don't know a lot about their dynamic, including what Kate Beckinsale is like as a partner, but that can't stop us from speculating. So let's do it... with a little help from the stars.

Beckinsale was born July 26 under the sign of Cancer, and if you know anything about what a Cancer is like in matters of the heart, then suddenly this relationship, that seemed to come out of nowhere, begins to make a lot more sense. It's just like a Cancer to rush in and to be oh-so-obviously in love. However, that's really only a small part of what makes Cancers, like Beckinsale, such an incredible sign to give your heart to — as Davidson is no doubt finding out right about now. Here's what we can guess about what Beckinsale is like to be in a relationship with, based on what we know about her astrological sign.

She takes it slow — and then rushes in. Giphy When it comes to falling in love, Cancers are a sign full of contradictions. On the one hand, this is a sign that has a strong shell built up around their heart from past heartbreaks that can be a little tricky to crack. However, once you do, look out, because Cancer is all-in. This water sign is a brimming with a deep and powerful well of emotion. They are extremely loving and generous with their heart. Where they get into trouble is that this is a sign that can also be a bit touchy, and when they get their feelings hurt, or fear their partner is pulling back, rather than playing it cool, Cancer clings. They have trouble letting go and so they tend to have plenty of makeups and breakups before it finally sticks. So, be gentle with this sign's heart, no matter how aloof they may seem to begin with.

She values emotional security and loyalty above all else. Giphy While Cancer may try and keep things light, breezy, and just for fun to begin with, it's just a matter of time until this sign's true security-craving nature comes to the fore. That's because in their truest heart, Cancer really does want the safety and comfort of a committed partner and to create a life with them. As a result, this sign can be a very domestic one. They love to cook and create a warm and welcoming environment for the ones they love to nest in. Once you are in their heart and circle of trust, they are fiercely loyal and protective. Just be aware that they expect the same from their loved ones in return.