On Wednesday, June 27, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he is retiring from the Supreme Court, effective July 31. With this, President Donald Trump has another opportunity to appoint someone to the Supreme Court. What this amounts to is that Justice Kennedy's retirement could have a devastating impact on abortion rights in the United States.

As noted in the press release announcing his retirement, Justice Kennedy was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and took the oath of office in February 1988. Although he was nominated by a Republican, which typically indicates a more conservative leaning in court decisions, Kennedy has, since 1988, been something of a mixed bag. This is especially true when it comes to the court's decision on abortion-related cases.

More to come...