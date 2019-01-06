In 2018, Hollywood's leading ladies made a stand against sexual assault, harassment, and abuse on the red carpet with the Time's Up campaign. And in 2019, the movement is officially upping the ante. Are you wondering: What Is TIME'S UPx2? Well, get ready to see Golden Globe attendees using their star power to work towards increasing female representation and the number of women in roles of power.

Last year, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, and many more of the industry's most well-known female talents donned black dresses as a sign of solidarity against the abuses of power that led to the #MeToo movement. On Sunday, Jan. 6, the accessory of the night was a black-and-white Time's Up bracelet, which signifies that the movement isn't showing any signs of losing momentum in its second year.

Stars like Claire Foy, Giuliana Rancic, Rachel Brosnahan, and Andy Samberg have already been spotted sporting the accessory, which reads "Time's UPx2" to signify that this year's initiative is to double the number of women in leadership positions and thus stop abuses of power at their source, according the Time's UPx2 website. The best part? The unisex piece is only $5 on the Time's Up website, which makes it an affordable accessory that anyone can wear to show solidarity with the movement. Plus, all proceeds benefit Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which was launched just over a year ago to help fund legal aid for women who've faced workplace harassment and abuse.

In a statement on the Time's Up website, the leaders reflected on how far the movement has come and the changes it's hoping to accomplish in 2019:

We learned a lot in 2018. First, there is safety in numbers. Second, there is strength in numbers. And finally, everything will change when we have more women, especially women of color and women from other traditionally underrepresented groups, making decisions. Period.

The open letter continued, "That’s why, at the beginning of our second year, we’re launching TIME’S UPx2, to double the number of women in leadership and across other spaces where women are underrepresented."

Actress Debra Messing took to Instagram one day before the ceremony to show off the meaningful accessories, which were reportedly designed by Arianne Phillips (the costume designer behind Noctural Animals).

"We created the Fund because all people deserve to be safe at work, but safety alone is far from our end goal," she explained. "It’s the bare minimum. Sexual harassment stems from an in balance of power. Issues of workplace safety for women, and especially for women of color, are but a symptom of the power imbalance that plagues nearly every sector. We won’t stop fighting until there is gender balance in leadership and all women have opportunity to reach their full potential at work."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan also explained the idea behind the movement's next step while speaking with a reporter on the Golden Globes red carpet.

"While we're still fighting for safety and equity in the workplace, those are symptoms of a larger problem of an imbalance of power," she said.

Again, all proceeds from the Time's UPx2 bracelet sales go to benefit the organization's Legal Defense Fund, so that's another great incentive to get one. If a bracelet isn't really your style, you can choose from a number of other products like hoodies and coffee mugs on the Time's Up website, with all merch sales going to benefit a great cause.

As much as I loved the Hollywood gown black-out from last year's award show, the second year of Time's Up shows that it's getting more inclusive by inviting a wider audience to take part of the movement. This bracelet is an accessory that pretty much anyone can wear to show their support, whether or not you're a celebrity.