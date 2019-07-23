Have you ever wanted to sport your most glittery ball gown and vie for a rose that guarantees your stay at Bachelor Mansion? You'll need to go through a full casting call if you want the real deal, but if you're cool with skipping the social media fame and world travel, ABC has the next best opportunity. What is the Bachelor Live On Stage tour? The interactive experience will tour across the country in 2020.

Announced by Chris Harrison during July 22's "Men Tell All" special, the Bachelor Live On Stage tour will visit new cities throughout 2020 to recreate a rose-worthy experience. Kicking off in Mesa, Arizona, in February, the tour aims to bring The Bachelor straight to the comfort of your hometown. Hosted primarily by former Bachelor Ben Higgins, each show promises to include several franchise alums as a local Bachelor is introduced on stage to other women from the show's area. The tour's website describes the event like this:

For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage. Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.

ABC/John Fleenor

The tour's application for hopeful singles to sign up to be considered as a possible contestant on the show isn't open as of July 22, but tickets are already available for purchase from several scheduled arenas. After beginning the tour on the West Coast on Feb. 13, 2020, an abbreviated Bachelor competition will take place nearly every other day before reaching Midwest cities by mid March. The live show will cross through the Northeast and the South before running a final mini-Bachelor competition in Austin, Texas, on May 17.

As a scroll through the tour schedule proves, there are so many Bachelor Live shows planned that it'd be tricky to miss one in your area. In Bachelor Nation terms, the timeline of the tour also spans a season of Bachelor in Paradise, the filming and airing of a new Bachelor cycle, and the last few weeks before a new Bachelorette season hits TV. Can you even imagine all of the Hannah Z.'s and personal trainers fans may know and love through the show by then? This tour is set to last centuries in the world of The Bachelor.

Not a lot of information about how these live shows will run is public yet, but the urge to vicariously live out your biggest Bachelor Nation dreams may just ensure plenty of audience interest in the tour. After all, being a local celebrity after being "the Bachelor' is just as rewarding as being the nation's Bachelor, right?

Season 15 of The Bachelorette concludes with a two-night finale at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, on ABC. Tickets for The Bachelor Live On Stage tour are available to purchase now.