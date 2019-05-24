Swifties have been waiting for what seems like forever for a new album by Taylor Swift. OK, it's really only been two years since she released new music, but it feels like forever for Swifties. Thankfully, they had the Reputation concert film on Netflix to somewhat satisfy their T-Swift music hunger until she released "Me!" with Brendon Urie back in April. For fans, the song marked a shift in the star's music narrative, one that went from being about her reputation to self-love. The music video for "Me!," which had a snake literally turning into a butterfly, represented Swift leaving behind her past drama to focus on herself and her fans. Since the theme of her upcoming album seems to be totally different than Reputation, fans have been wondering what it could possibly be called. So, what is Taylor Swift's 2019 album called? The singer just dropped a major hint that has fans sure they know.

Let's rewind a bit, shall we? When Taylor Swift released the music video for "Me!" she tweeted that the video was filled with all kinds of easter eggs, including the title of her next album and second single.

She wrote, “So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single."

This sent fans scrambling to rewind the video over and over again for any clues as to what those titles could be, but the most common theory was that "Lover" would be the name of Taylor Swift's new album.

Since that was the most obvious choice, some fans were skeptical that it could be the album title, but thanks to a new interview Taylor Swift did with the Independent, fans are 100% positive that the title is "Lover" now.

When asked about how many clues there are throughout the "Me!" music video about the new album title, Swift said, "I think you see it once and you hear it twice."

Before, fans only knew that the title was in the music video, but now that they know it appears in the song, too, they basically have all the info they need to solidify their theories. So where does "Lover" appear in the lyrics?

The first time is shows up in the lyrics is right before the first chorus hits:

But one of these things is not like the others/Like a rainbow with all of the colors/Baby doll, when it comes to a lover/I promise that you'll never find another like

The second time is right before the second chorus hits:

'Cause one of these things is not like the others/Livin' in winter, I am your summer/Baby doll, when it comes to a lover/I promise that you'll never find another like

It doesn't appear anywhere else in the song. So let's see —"Lover" appeared once in the music video, check. Fans also heard "Lover" twice throughout the song, check. And what did T-Swift say about her new album title?

I think you see it once and you hear it twice.

This was all fans needed to solve the puzzle:

It turns out, it really was that obvious.

That's Taylor Swift for ya! Hitting fans with the reverse psychology thinking that the album title would be where you would least expect it. But it seems that the least expected place was right in front of fans' faces all along.