Just months after debuting its first drive-thru Cantina at the start of 2021, Taco Bell is rolling out another first-of-its-kind Cantina concept in the heart of New York City. Wondering what Taco Bell's Times Square digital Cantina actually is and what sets it apart from other locations? Here's what to know about the fully-digital location that boasts some unique experiences and an exclusive drink.

The Times Square Cantina opens on April 14 in New York City, and visitors can expect a very different ordering and dining experience at Taco Bell's very first digital Cantina, which is housed within the historic Paramount Building in Times Square. In juxtaposition to the former cinematic theater, which was built in the mid-1920s, Taco Bell's new location plays into its digital features and technological advances with brightly-lit menu kiosks inside the store, neon lighting, and vibrant hues throughout.

If you're not planning a trip to the Big Apple anytime soon, you can still experience the new Cantina location with this interactive 3D scan, which virtually places you inside the restaurant so you can explore and see what the new Times Square location is like from the comfort of your own home.

From the ability to order specialty merch from a kiosk to pickup "cubbies," here's everything you can expect at the new location once it opens its doors.

Digital-Only Ordering & Pickup Cubbies

Courtesy of Taco Bell

One of the biggest selling points of the Times Square Cantina is that it's Taco Bell's first digital-only location, meaning ordering and pickup might look a little different than you're used to. Instead of menu boards, you can take advantage of digital-only ordering by placing your order on one of the restaurant's 10 kiosks. Any orders made from the kiosks including merchandise can be picked up at the front counter.

Because this Taco Bell location is all about convenience and minimizing the amount of time you have to spend waiting for your food, it's fitting the Cantina has a special contactless pick-up zone for order-ahead app and delivery orders only. If you go through a separate double-door pick-up entrance, you'll see touchscreens where you can enter your order number to grab your bites and sips from one of the contactless cubbies.

Food

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Speaking of bites and sips, this Cantina location will also offer all the T-Bell food you know and love as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. In addition, this restaurant will be rolling out a specialty beverage exclusive to the Times Square Cantina. The Bell Apple Freeze, which features a Green Apple Freeze that's mixed with swirls of a cherry apple flavor, costs $3.59 and is available while supplies last.

Souvenirs

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Grabbing a new set of Taco Bell sauce packet keychains or other merch has never been easier, as you can order any of the available merchandise offerings directly from the digital kiosks and pick it up from the front counter.

Only time will tell whether Taco Bell fans will see more digital-only Cantina locations pop up in the future, but you can stop by the Times Square restaurant anytime after April 14 or check out all of the features through the virtual tour.