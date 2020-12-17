Get ready to switch up your happy hour sip, because there's a new sparkling pink wine hitting shelves, and it's a blend of two classics. The new varietal brings together celebratory bubbly with a fruity sip. Yep, it's a blend of Prosecco and rosé, and it's called — you guessed it — Prosecco Rosé. Sounds cheers-worthy enough, but what exactly is Prosecco Rosé? Here's the deal with the new bubbly coming stateside.

Of course, you may have had sparkling rosé before, but Prosecco Rosé is a new ~official~ take on the pink wine. It officially became permitted as a brand new style of wine in May 2020, when the Prosecco Denomination of Controlled Origin (DOC) Consortium — which manages all Prosecco production — updated its rule for production. The Ministry of Agricultural, Food, and Forestry Policies’ National Wine Committee also approved new guidelines for the blend. (Like I said, it's very official.)

To be considered Prosecco Rosé, it must come from the Valdobbiadene region in Veneto, Italy, and it must also contain 85-90% Glera grapes and 10-15% Pinot Noir grapes, per the Prosecco DOC. Additionally, a Prosecco Rosé needs to be a vintage-dated wine, which means the harvest year must appear on the bottle's label. All that's to say, there are some strict rules, but it's thanks to them you have a new bubbly sip to bring to happy hour.

Courtesy of La Marca

OK, now on to the taste. When you crack open a bottle of this new pink bubbly, you can expect a "crisp fruit and floral essence of traditional Prosecco with the delicate elegance of Pinot Noir," according to a description in La Marca's Dec. 7 press release announcing the new varietal. The flavor in La Marca's Prosecco Rosé, which is vintage-dated 2019, will also give you notes of strawberry and red fruit, thanks to the Pinot Noir component. Finally, you'll also taste the brand's "hallmark peach, citrus, and honeysuckle characteristics."

As of mid-December 2020, Prosecco Rosé is officially available in the United States, thanks to La Marca, which is the first brand to launch it stateside. You can buy La Marca Prosecco Rosé for $16.99 per bottle in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. It's also available online at TheBarrelRoom.com. It's important to note there is limited availability, so you'll need to move fast if you want a bottle to ring in 2021. States not included in the initial launch may need to wait until the wine becomes available nationwide.

Prior to Prosecco Rosé's U.S. debut, it launched in the fall of 2020 in Italy, as well as in the UK. And other brands will soon follow with more U.S. Prosecco Rosé releases, like Cupcake Vineyards and Chloe Wine in January 2021. Here's to more pink bubbly in the new year!

