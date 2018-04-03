I cannot tell you how devastated I am to find out that Jenna Dewan is splitting from her husband Channing Tatum after almost nine years of marriage. But it also makes me curious to know what will be next for these two as they go their separate ways. Which begs the question — what is Jenna Dewan's net worth? The number might actually come as a shock to you.

Dewan isn't just an actress, she's also a seasoned dancer. She's danced backup for some huge names such as Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Pink, Christina Aguilera, according to Celebrity Net Worth's website. With all of that plus movies like Step Up under her belt, her grand net worth total comes to a massive six million. I'm sure I'm not the only one that's surprised to learn this, but it makes me really happy to know just how successful Dewan is on her own. So way to go, Jenna! This girl will definitely be fine on her own.

But in all honesty, this breakup is one of the worst Hollywood breakups in recent memory if you ask me. Tatum and Dewan announced their separation on April 2 in a joint statement posted to social media. Their statement read in part,

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

I know that the statement they both bade is overall filled with love, but that doesn't mean that this breakup is not any less upsetting. I understand that this was probably necessary for the two of them to separate and grow as individuals not as a couple, but they were just so cute together! I'm not gonna get over this one for a while, I can tell you that much.

Breakups are usually always messy, but they become much more messier if it's a marriage that's breaking up. Because if you're married, a breakup means divorce. And Divorce usually means lawyers are involved, which I can't imagine always runs smoothly. That's why the question of Dewan's net worth came up.

