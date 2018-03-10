Before the Trump family team stomped through the 2016 elections and strutted right into the White House, the only thing they were really known for was having lots and lots of money. Donald Trump was just a real-estate mogul with a golden toilet who insisted that his kids are just making it on their own. Well, daughter Ivanka Trump decided to "make it on her own" with a foray into the world of fashion, but what is Ivanka Trump's net worth, now that she's clacking her stilettos through the Oval Office as a member of President Trump's senior staff?

As I set out to find what the first daughter is worth, a simple Google search decided that what I really wanted to know is Trump and husband Jared Kushner's net worth combined, which The New York Times puts at $740 million. But for Trump alone, her personal net worth is about $300 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. That includes a personal brand trust worth about $50 million that's run by Kushner's brother and sister-in-law, as well as a stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. that is worth somewhere between $5 million and $25 million, according to The New York Times.

Trump started her career off in modeling and even once snagged the cover of Seventeen magazine, but after graduating from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, the first daughter shifted her focus to real estate. She took a job at Forest City Enterprises, a real estate investment trust, to gain some experience before joining the family business where she became the executive vice president of development and acquisitions.

While still sticking to her father's company, Trump also ventured out a little and created her own fashion brand for women that had its ups and downs. In 2016, Trump was slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly stealing designs from Italian shoe brand Aquazzura. But Matthew Burris, the chief financial officer for Marc Fisher, which licenses Trump's line, told The Huffington Post that the lawsuit was just "aimed at getting publicity." The lawsuit was settled in November 2017, with a joint statement saying that all sides had agreed to resolve the dispute "amicably."

But Trump's spat with Aquazzura is not the only time that her company was accused of ripping off other brands. In March of 2017, Trump had another copyright lawsuit filed against her, this time by a California-based textile converter company called Unicolors Inc. over a coat. The Daily Mail obtained documents in which Unicolors claimed that they owned rights to a "unique two-dimensional graphic design." Unicolors alleged that Trump's company somehow obtained a sample of the design and reproduced it, with minor changes, and made a coat. At the time, legal representatives for Trump told The Hollywood Reporter that the lawsuit was "characteristic" of Unicolors, noting that the brand had filed 40 other lawsuits relating to the same textile allegedly copied for the coat. Trump reportedly settled with the brand in October 2017.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Now, however, Trump is no longer associated with her eponymous fashion line. Both she and her husband, who was the chief executive of his family's real estate investment firm Kushner Companies, had to step down from their "thrones" to take jobs in the White House. But they both continue to be beneficiaries of their respective empires, which means they are still pulling in a lot of cash from endeavors they have, perceivably, stepped away from.

In recent days, ethics experts have questioned Kushner for his conflicts of interest. On Feb. 28 The New York Times reported that the Kushner family businesses had received large loans from lenders after Jared Kushner had met with their representatives in the White House. Several ethics experts have said that the dealings violated federal ethics laws as well as anti-nepotism laws.

The business holdings of the Trumps have always come under fire. They are a family with deep pockets, but it becomes really real when you realize just how much the first daughter and her hubby are worth. Can't be unseen. Will never be not shook.