Super Bowl Sunday is a huge TV day, and not only because the big game is airing. Starting Sunday night, Amazon will start streaming a sneak peek of its new Prime series Hanna ahead of the full series premiere in March. The mysterious teaser trailer for the series has intrigued fans, but it's also making many wonder what is Hanna about?

According to Deadline, the logline for the eight-part series is:

Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills finally are tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mirelle Enos) and her team of agents.

The new series is based on the 2011 film of the same name, which starred Eric Bana and Saorise Ronan as the central father-daughter duo, and Cate Blanchett as the CIA operative. The series features a new cast, but the actors are no strangers to each other. Kinnaman and Enos previously worked together on the AMC series The Killing. At only 18 years old, Creed-Miles is a relative newcomer to acting, but performing is in her blood; her parents are The Walking Dead's Samantha Moron and Peaky Blinders' Charlie Creed-Miles. Looks like she inherited her parents' penchant for delivering drama on high-intensity series, at least based on what fans can see of her performance in the teaser trailer:

In the trailer, Hanna's father embraces her and tells her he tried to give her a normal life, and she answers, "But I'm not normal, am I?" That question is bookended by shots of the teenage girl scaling trees hundreds of feet tall and roundhouse-kicking a full-grown man. It's probably safe to say that this character is definitely not your average girl.

According to Deadline, throughout the series Hanna will uncover a dangerous, deep conspiracy all while her "isolated upbringing offers particularly daunting physical and emotional challenges." But, the trailer also includes some quick snippets of scenes you might see in a typical teen comedy, like friends laughing in a photo booth and playing with sparklers at a party. So it looks like even though the heroine is an unconventional teenager, Hanna will still have those traditional coming-of-age moments.

The series won't shy away from the fact that Hanna is an out-of-the-ordinary action hero. In fact, trailer features a snippet of dialogue in which someone talks to Hanna about what distinguishes her from others in her position.

"You were born a girl. You're small. Your voice is too soft to be heard. You will always be underestimated, overlooked, and ignored," a gruff male voice says in the trailer. "Use that and be the girl no one saw coming." The voice is describing all the things that might be seen as Hanna's weaknesses, but highlighting how they are actually her strengths. That's the kind of teen action heroine I want to see.

You can stream the first episode of Hanna for 24 hours after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, on Amazon Prime. The whole series will debut in March.