Netflix's latest docu-series Cheer has made celebrities out of the Navarro College cheerleaders at the center of it. But, there's one member of the squad who was already a celebrity in her own right even before making her Netflix debut. Gabi Butler was already a bonafide cheer-lebrity thanks to her social media following, and her star has only risen after Cheer.

Throughout the six episodes of Cheer, audiences got to know Gabi and her super-involved family. Her dad booked appearances for her while her mom showed off all her magazine photo spreads, all the while Gabi continued to train with her fellow Navarro cheerleaders. But even while Gabi was preparing for the National Championship with her squad, she also was doing late-night photo shoots and working on her brand. Some fans were critical of Gabi's parents' involvement in her career, but she recently made it clear on Twitter that she appreciates their support. She wrote in a statement:

I want to clear something up. My parents are amazing and have always been there for me. Every time I have made money from cheer opportunities it has gone into my own account. My father already runs several successful businesses and has showed [sic] me how to create my own. They push me to be my best and I am more thankful than ever for their love and support. They have helped shape me into the person, athlete and coach I am today. So please stop with the negativity towards them. They are my biggest support system and have helped me to be on top of my game.

After the winning season depicted in Cheer, Gabi decided not to return to Navarro for the 2020 season. Instead, she now cheers for Top Gun 005 in Florida, and she still posts modeling shots on her Instagram. With over 1 million followers, Gabi's celebrity profile is likely only going to continue growing. Gabi also recently relaunched her super-popular YouTube Channel with a video showcasing behind-the-scenes footage from Navarro's trip to Daytona.

Gabi Butler on YouTube

Gabi's love life seems to be going just as well as her athletic career. She's reportedly dating football player Jordan Brooks-Wess, and even recently posted a cute photo with him. Her caption reads: "Thanks for being my best friend, bf and goofball. You truly are a blessing Jordan Brooks-Wess.... I love you with all my heart."

