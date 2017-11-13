What Is Facebook Local? The New App Will Help You Find Things To Do

Phone storage is a very hot commodity. How many times have you frantically deleted apps and messages just to make sure that you have enough space to download the latest iPhone update? For me, it's pretty much a regular occurrence. Luckily there is a new app from the OG of social media (no, not MySpace) that will help you consolidate your apps and help you find the perfect dinner spot. You'll probably notice it in the App Store, so let's answer the question, "What is Facebook Local?", so you can start using it right away.

Facebook Local is a new app from Facebook that is a relaunch and reboot of the Facebook Events app, according to Business Insider. The new Local app is essentially a combination of three apps: Yelp, FourSquare, and the previous version of the Events app. So, you can search information about your friends' check-ins, events near you, and pull up reviews local businesses, like bars and restaurants — all from one app.

Given that there is such a wealth of information in the new Facebook Local app, you'll want to browse through it a bit to make sure that you're really getting the most out of it. Oh, and if you already have the Facebook app on your phone, the Local app will automatically sync up with it, which will help to create lists of events and places that might interest you.

Going out doesn't have to mean a party, so Facebook adds bars and restaurants to its Events app and rebrands it as "Facebook Local" which could one day host ads for nearby businesses https://t.co/VJOxPNAOLV — Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) November 10, 2017

Take the events portion of the app, for instance. On the homepage of the Local app (under the "For You" tab), there are "Trending Events," and the name pretty much tells you what you need to know; these are the most popular events of the moment. You'll also see which of your Facebook friends are interested in or attending those events. Given that it's the holiday season, it's the perfect time to catch up with old friends, and meeting up at an event that you're both interested in sounds like the perfect reunion.

If you're in the mood for some last-minute plans, you can also search events that are happening that very day by going to the "Events" tab in the app. To make things even easier, if you tap on the map, you can pull up a list of events that happening right by you. To refine your search even further, you can go to the "Guides" tab and filter the events you see by choosing a category that interests you, like "Nightlife" or "Arts & Culture."

Now, on to the Yelp-like portion of the app. Right at the top of the homepage of the Local app there is today's date and the local weather. Just below that, there are plenty of options to help you find the best food and activities in your city.

For example, if you're looking for the perfect dinner spot, all you have to do is click the "Restaurants" icon, and the app will populate a list of places nearby, along with their ratings and which of your Facebook friends have checked-in there in the past. So, now you choose somewhere to off of the recommendation of a friend, rather than a stranger's review. If you're just looking to warm up with a cup of joe on a chilly afternoon, you can even narrow your search down to just "Cafes." Exploring a new city? Make sure you use the "Attractions" tab to see which places of interest are worth putting on the itinerary.

Before the Facebook Local app, you would have had to rummage through Yelp and FourSquare to find a hot spot, but now you can do so all from the convenience of the Local app.

Don't be overwhelmed by the amount of information you can get from the new Local app. Remember, it's a relaunched version of the Events app, and it still contains your personal Facebook events, so you won't have to worry about missing a thing. It's just that now you have the option to explore so much more, all within one extremely convenient app. So say goodbye to app clutter and panicking about dinner reservations, and say hello to the new Facebook Local app.

