If you ask me, Dunkin' Donuts is an undeniably magical place. One minute, you're starting your day with a classic doughnut or a cheesy breakfast sandwich, and before you know it, you're chugging cup after cup of iced coffee, sweet Coolattas, and perfectly caffeinated macchiatos all day long. It's truly a spectacular place, and I don't know what in the world I'd do without it. Their latest innovation, however, is a total game-changer. So, what is Dunkin Donuts' Dunkin' Run menu? Well, the new all-snack menu is here to fuel you all throughout the day.

On Monday, July 30, Dunkin' Donuts will launch something pretty spectacular: the Dunkin' Run menu. If you haven't already heard about it, the newest menu features all of the best snack items for a mere $2 each, according to the press release. Each item was created to pair with DD's long list of signature drinks, and they're going to be absolutely perfect for all hours of the day. Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ Donuts’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, spoke in the release about why DD created this tasty menu. He shared,

We know that the ‘Dunkin’ Run’ is a daily part of many of our guests’ lives as they keep themselves and their friends running, so we’re excited to launch a new menu offering fresh ways to satisfy any craving any time of day.

Starting off the new snack menu are the new classic Donut Fries. You may or may not have given them a shot already, but if you haven't, they're 100 percent worth your time. They're like teeny tiny churros, they melt in your mouth, and they're the perfect pick-me-up when you're looking to settle your sweet tooth. Get 'em while they're hot.

Next up are the Ham & Cheese Roll-ups. Whether you're looking to get some protein or you just want some ooey-gooey cheese and ham wrapped in a tortilla, the Ham & Cheese Roll-ups will hit the spot. Whatever your reason is for ordering this tasty snack, you'll get two rollups with an order, and they sound positively marvelous.

If you'd rather sink your teeth into some hot pretzels, on the other hand, go ahead and order the Pretzel Bites & Mustard. Per the release, each order comes with five salty pretzel bites, which are served with a side of warm, spicy mustard. Honestly, this is my ideal snack for anytime of the day.

The Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders also sound pretty hard to beat. According to the release, an order of this deliciously different snack comes with "two succulent chicken tenders" that are coated in a waffle batter, and they sound kind of amazing. Count me in.

Alas, the menu ends with a Fudge Brownie, according to the press release, and it sounds rich AF. It's gluten free and individually-wrapped, so if you're looking for a little sweet pick-me-up, it's definitely the way to go. Weisman added in the release why DD added this GF option. He explained,

We also recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet, which is why we’re pleased our new menu offers guests a gluten-free Fudge Brownie, which is so chewy and delicious we think everyone will love it.

Please correct me if I'm wrong, but there are very few things that could come remotely close to beating Dunkin' Donuts' latest innovation. The Dunkin' Run menu features snack items for whatever you maybe craving, and it has the perfect fuel for your longest work days. So, yeah... If you need me, I'll probably just be eating my heart out at DD.