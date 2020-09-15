The latest Bachelorette Clare Crawley has been a part of the Bachelor franchise for over half a decade, so it can be hard to remember she also has a life outside of Bachelor Nation. But, uh, she does, and Clare Crawley's real job makes perfect sense for the friendly and well-coiffed star. When she's not looking for love on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, or The Bachelorette, Clare is a hairstylist in California.

Clare's been occupied filming the latest season of The Bachelorette, but before that, she was busy at her job at a Sacramento salon. With hair as gorgeous as hers, it makes perfect sense that Clare gets paid to help other people do theirs. Clare is featured as a colorist on the De Facto Salon website, which even says she's currently taking clients. But, if you're looking to book an appointment with Clare, you probably will have to wait at least until After the Final Rose to get a seat in her chair.

Even though she clearly has a talent for handling hair, Clare says that hair is actually not the main reason she became a stylist. According to a caption on her Instagram, Clare chose her job because she loves connecting to clients while she works with them.

Clare wrote that she loves "being able to make a difference in their day, even if just for the few hours they sat in my chair!" and went on to write:

I kid you not, I specifically remember one of my beauty school teachers telling me I’d never be successful because I care too much what the client thinks. (Who says that by the way!?) Well, here we are years later, and I’m still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!

Clare is clearly someone who loves her job, so hopefully she'll be able to return to it once all her duties as the the Bachelorette are complete. The real question is whether or not she'll be returning to work having found a partner, but fans will have to tune in to The Bachelorette to find out if that's the case.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.