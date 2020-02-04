The Feb. 3 three-hour special of Peter's Weber season of The Bachelor meant more time for relationships to bloom, and even gave the opportunity for two one-on-one dates in a single episode. One of the contestants who got the opportunity to spend some time on a solo date with Peter was the same person who caught the Bachelor's eye in a hotel lobby before the start of the show, Kelley Flanagan. Since this date marked a major milestone in their relationship, fans might wonder what Kelley's life is like outside of The Bachelor, including her job, so here's some info to help you get to know the contestant a bit better.

Kelley's ABC bio says she's a "modern woman who doesn't need a man to take care of her," which makes sense, since she's an accomplished attorney in Chicago. This career choice was apparently inspired by family, as she comes from generations of lawyers. She currently is employed by her father's property tax law firm alongside her two brothers.

Her career also apparently contributes to what she seeks in a relationship; her bio mentions, "It's going to take a lot more than a handsome face and solid resume though to impress Kelley because this lawyer won't settle for anything less than she deserves." Her high standards for a relationship became clear on her one-on-one date with Peter in Costa Rica.

ABC

Peter explained to cameras before the date that he chose Kelley for the one-on-one to confirm the spark he felt with her when they met before the show was still there. He was concerned their relationship had faded, and wondered if she really wanted to connect with him. Kelley explained she was still learning to navigate the Bachelor journey, and assured Peter she's looking for someone to be the other half of her power couple. But she didn't make things too easy for him, and was straight-up in saying an engagement "could" come for them, if their relationship progressed like she needed it to.

At the end of the date, Peter offered her a rose and told cameras, "she definitely challenges me in a lot of different ways," adding: "I want to see where this can go with her." It's clear Kelley's strong personality and standards made a positive impact on Peter, but fans will have to tune in to see if their journey will continue on the upward path.

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.