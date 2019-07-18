I've never seen a music group provide so much for their fans as BTS does. Seriously, this group has made an entire side hustle out of providing unique experiences for their fanbase that exist entirely outside of the music. The latest addition to this list uses social media to connect with the group in a way that I haven't seen before. So what is ARMY With Letter? It's a social media push created by the group's management as a means of connecting Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope with their fans around the world.

According to the ARMY With Letter website, this project is aspiring to be the "longest letter in the world by ARMY." (For those of you who aren't fluent in BTS lingo, ARMY is the name of BTS' loyal, massive fandom.) And this letter is going to be hand-delivered to the BTS boys, apparently.

"Letters from ARMY will be gathered into one long letter!" the site's description maps out. "Then, it will be printed and handed to BTS. Express your wholehearted love for BTS on the one and only letter in the world." If you've ever wanted to write a love letter to someone in BTS, or to the whole group in general, now is your chance!

The timeframe for the letter-writing is July 17-Aug. 4. Using the #TO_BTS, fans of the seven boys can write their letters to the group that will be printed for them to read. On the ARMY With Letter website, there is a already a status cam running that shows the letters being printed in real time. And on the status page, the fan letters that have already been submitted are scrolling up the screen a la the Star Wars intros.

As for where this letter is being printed, did you really think they wouldn't come up with something special for that, as well?

There's a large, pink and white kiosk in Seoul, South Korea that has been set up as the printing station for this letter. (That's where the status cam is set up.) The kiosk says #ARMYWITHLETTER at the top, with a big BTS sign at the bottom, and it's roped off from entering while the precious cargo is being printed.

There also appears to be a similar blue kiosk for TXT, BTS' sibling group.

So, how can you get in on the action? It's pretty simple.

To start, head over to BTS Weverse — "the official fan community for BTS" — and use that site to write your letter for the boys. Be sure to use the #TO_BTS to make sure your letter is logged for ARMY With Letter. And that's it! That's literally all you have to do to participate. Every letter submitted will be included in the (probably miles long) letter, and the BTS boys will have the opportunity to read them all once the submission window has closed. Keep an eye on the status and video pages if you want to see your letter roll through.

This has got to be the most elaborate and organized form of fan mail I've ever seen. Should I do this for my birthday next year?! I can already hear my friends sighing in disappointment.