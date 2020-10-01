Netflix has changed the face of entertainment. From the binge-watch model to the launch of the streaming wars, everything the company does causes the entertainment world to rethink its business. But one of the most critical decisions Netflix made, which may change the industry again, is going global in original programming. The first Malaysian Netflix Original, Pasal Kau! (translation: All Because of You) has just arrived, and it's poised to be a significant hit in the states. But what is All Because Of You about?

Netflix has been instrumental in changing the entertainment industry. Still, one of its main contributions is the re-emergence of the romantic comedy, a genre that had died out in the theaters. Rom-coms are now one of Netflix's significant subgenres of popular programming, with films like To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth and shows like Never Have I Ever and Sweet Magnolias. It's also a genre that lends itself well to international fare, like the Spanish language drama Valeria and the Italian series Summertime.

All Because of You aims to follow in the footsteps of these success stories. The film, which stars Hairul Azreen, Janna Nick, and Amerul Affendi, is a lovely "boy meets girl, boy stumbles over feet trying to get girl, girl gets taken hostage, hijinks ensue" type love story.

Here's the official synopsis for All Because of You:

After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

The man behind All Because of You, Adrian Teh, is a well-known Malaysian producer and director. His last three films have starred Hairul Azreen, including PASKAL: The Movie and Wira, the former starred Amerul Affendi. Both are also streaming on Netflix.

According to Yahoo News, Azreen was responsible for bringing the pitch to Netflix, and the romantic comedy angle is a change of pace from the team's more action-minded previous films. Hopefully, this decision to go all-in on Netflix's hit genre pays off, and All Because of You becomes the streamer's next unexpected major hit.

Pasal Kau! (or All Because of You) begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.