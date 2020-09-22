With the rise of TikTok in 2020, there's more ways than ever to now get words and trends to go viral on social media. TikTok users have been seeing videos flood their feed with a certain name on it that has them wondering: What is a "Heather"? It actually has a positive meaning that you'll want to learn ASAP.

Over the past few weeks, "Heather" has been making her rounds on TikTok, but she's not, in fact, a real person. People have been using the term in sentences like "my parents were the Heather of couples, and "when you realize you used to be a Heather," leaving the meaning of it completely up to the imagination. That is, until now.

Thanks to TikTok detectives who got down to work on dissecting what the slang word means, it was able to be traced it back to Conan Gray's song "Heather." The song is all about seeing your ex move on with a "Heather," aka the sweetest person around that no matter how hard you try to dislike, there's just no way to. On the track, Gray sings: "But how could I hate her? / She's such an angel."

Gray even opened up about the meaning behind the song during an interview with Apple Music, saying: "I think everyone has a Heather in their life. The person that I really, really liked was in love with Heather. They were not in love with me, and because of that, I f*cking hated Heather. I hated Heather with all of my heart and soul. I had no reason to hate Heather. Heather is a perfectly nice girl. She's sweet and she's pure and she smells like daisies — she’s perfect, but I hate her. It's this humiliating thing to admit, but it's just true.”

See some TikTokers take on the "Heather" trend below.

So while some people may have originally thought being called a "Heather" was something not-so-nice, like being called a "Karen," it seems it's the exact opposite. TikTokers are using the slang "Heather" to refer to someone who is equally as nice as they are attractive.