In astrology, there's almost always one planet in retrograde and not all of them are as difficult as you may think. Even though Mercury retrograde tends to get a lot of bad press, some retrogrades can be a positive experience. Take Saturn retrograde, for example. When this transit takes place, you're encouraged to look inward, reflect on where you are in life, and consider some changes that must be made. So, what happens when Saturn retrograde 2019 ends? When Saturn stations direct on Sept. 18, it will implement boundaries, reinforce reality, and show you how much work there is left to do.

Things tend to feel a bit "up in the air" when Saturn is retrograde. This is because you're getting a break from all the usual effects of Saturn's heavy hand. Saturn loves establishing limitations, defining the rules, and committing for the long term. Saturn puts pressure on you to make a decision and start laying down the groundwork for its execution. However, when Saturn turns retrograde, it shifts its influence from the external to the internal, and instead of taking action, you might feel more introspective. This is all meant to help you take stock of where you're going, what you want to accomplish, and what you must let go of in order to make that happen.

Here's what the zodiac signs can expect when Saturn goes direct:

Aries

This is your moment to face the ways you've been holding yourself back from achieving the success you desire. Whether you're afraid of responsibility or scared to step out of your comfort zone, you must pull yourself up by your bootstraps and do what needs to be done.

Taurus

If you're experiencing a loss of faith in something that once meant everything to you, it's probably because you're meant to believe in something better. Don't be afraid to shift your ideals. You're discovering how to live your life in a truly meaningful way.

Gemini

It's time for you to accept what you can control and what you can't. Power is all about perspective and the truest form of power is having freedom from attachment. If you can let go of relationships and situations from your past, you'll make way for something better.

Cancer

You're understanding which relationships are designed to last and which aren't built on stable ground. It may be more difficult to meet someone new or make it work with someone currently in your life. This is because a relationship that's superficial or harmful just won't cut it.

Leo

You're facing the repercussions of the way you spend your day-to-day life and nurture your well-being. Make your health — both mental and physical — a bigger priority. It's also time to take your daily routine more seriously and make sure you're not wasting your energy.

Virgo

You're coming to terms with the fragility and strength of your ego. You're learning how to find creative satisfaction and joy within you rather than relying on external validation. Self-love is key. It's time to be brave and hush your inner critic, because they're holding you back.

Libra

You're seeing what structures you've come from in life. This includes your family dynamic, home life, and the traditions and trauma that surround them. You're understanding you cannot change your roots, but you can grow beyond them.

Scorpio

You're learning when you should speak up and when you should hold your tongue. The way you utilize communication is coming into focus, showing you the ways in which you can express yourself more effectively. You can't expect the world to read your mind.

Sagittarius

It's time to face the way you treat responsibility, especially toward your livelihood and sense of self-worth. If you've been overspending or being too cheap, the repercussions of these decisions will be obvious. Now, do what you can to make better choices moving forward.

Capricorn

You're seeing every aspect of your life more clearly and understanding how you've held yourself back or denied your real identity. You're learning how to stand strong on your own and focus on your own inner truth. Put yourself out there, regardless of what others think.

Aquarius

It's time to face your fears and release all your repressed feelings. You can hide your inner truth from others, but you can't hide it from yourself. Any memories or unresolved situations from your past deserve a sense of closure. It's up to you to find that closure.

Pisces

The people you choose to affiliate with and surround yourself with influence so much of your reality. It's time to let go of communities or social circles that have nothing in common with the person you're becoming. There's nothing wrong with outgrowing them.