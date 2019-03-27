It's been a long wait since August of 2017, but Game of Thrones is finally coming back with the last six episodes of the show. With nearly two years between seasons, it's hard to remember all the details of what happened to the main characters since fans last saw them, especially the Starks, who have been through a lot over the last decade. What happened to Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones Season 7? With only a few weeks until the premiere, let's run down everything the elder Stark daughter experienced.

Sansa is the second eldest of the Starks, and first-born daughter, a feminine princess type who dreamed of marrying a high born prince and spending her days in luxury and love. When fans met her, it seemed those dreams were coming true. But looks can be deceiving. Her betrothed, King Robert's eldest son Joffrey, turns out to be a twisted monster who beheads Sansa's father for the hell of it.

Sansa gets married twice over the next five seasons, once to Tyrion (never consummated) and then to the cruelly sadistic Ramsay Bolton as part of a scheme by Littlefinger to win the Iron Throne. Along the way, she learns much from watching the schemers around her, from Cersei to Littlefinger, finally becoming Lady of Winterfell and the best politician the family has had in generations.

HBO

When Season 7 begins, Sansa is playing second fiddle to her brother Jon Snow, who has been named King In The North. His focus is on the coming war with the Night King; it is Sansa's job to smooth the feathers he ruffles in this single-minded quest. Once Jon goes South to try to persuade the newly arrived Daenerys to join their cause, Sansa must rule the North in his stead, while overseeing preparations for winter and war.

Sansa also gets to be the welcoming arms to the returning family. First Bran, now the Three-Eyed Raven, who returns with unsettling knowledge. Then Arya arrives, the sister Sansa never got along with, seeming even more violent and deadly than ever. Seeing an opportunity to reintegrate himself with Sansa after the Bolton debacle, Littlefinger plays the two of them off each other.

HBO

But Littlefinger fails to realize Sansa sees through him now, as does Bran. Season 7 ends with the Stark family presenting a united front against the man who originally put into motion the events that got their father killed and their family scattered to the four winds and taking him out once and for all.

When Season 8 premieres, Sansa will once again find herself needing all her political skills to manage the situation. Jon Snow will arrive back having bent the knee to a Targaryen, with whom he's clearly in love. Tyrion, her ex-husband, will be with them. Meanwhile, the Night King marches towards Winterfell. War is coming.

Sansa has taken up her father's mantra that the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. Will it be enough to see her through to the end of the tale? Game of Thrones will return to HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019.