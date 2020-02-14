Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are reportedly cleaning house after their royal exit. Just over a month after Harry and Meghan shared their decision to step back as senior royals with the world, new information is starting to surface about what's next for the couple. Fans have been wondering what happened to Meghan and Harry's royal staff after their announcement, and new reports suggest leaving their royal roles behind means leaving their royal staff behind as well.

Meghan and Harry shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Jan. 8 detailing their desire to "work to become financially independent." Meghan and Harry also revealed they plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America, while still "continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Since then, Meghan, Harry, and baby Archie have been spending their time in Canada, and have made two appearances stateside. The first being at a private event in Miami and the second was a meeting with professors at Stanford University.

With new plans in place for Meghan and Harry, The Daily Mail reports the two have laid off all 15 members of their London staff and are set to close their offices at Buckingham Palace. But don't think Meghan and Harry broke the news to their staff from overseas. The pair reportedly told their staff in person in January. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

While one or two members of the staff may reportedly be hired for jobs within the royal household, the majority of those laid off are now negotiating severance packages, according to The Daily Mail.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

A source told The Daily Mail: "Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies."

Meghan and Harry's private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, communications chief Sara Latham, and program co-ordinator Clara Loughran were among those reportedly let go.

The team is "close and supporting each other," The Daily Mail's source said, adding that they are "busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements."

While it was definitely a royal shakeup, it sounds like there is no bad blood between Meghan, Harry, and their former team.