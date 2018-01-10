What Girl Scout Cookies Are On Sale This Year? Your Favorites Are Back, So Get Hungry

Girl Scouts bring endless good energy to neighborhoods nationwide. From ages 5 to 18, participating members grace our cities with community service, environmental mindfulness, and most importantly, the best boxed cookies on the freakin' planet. And the best news you'll probably hear today is that the long-awaited cookie season has finally started, once again. So, if you are a raging cookie fan (like myself), you're likely wondering what Girl Scout cookies are on sale this year. Seeing as several of their classic favorites are back in action, now is probably the right time to withdraw that cash money and get your dessert stomach ready to rumble.

Everyone has at least one favorite type of Girl Scout cookie. With a very limited season and several rotating flavors, keeping priorities in check is not only useful, but absolutely mandatory. While I personally find myself having outlandish dreams involving Samoas and Tagalongs, I feel that the ever-popular Thin Mints are slightly overrated. Others, however, love Thin Mints, and favor throwing them in the freezer for an "ice cream" effect (mad respect). Some cookie fans, on the other hand, even prefer the slightly boring-yet-classic Trefoils. But here to appease everyone's cravings is the return of most of the classics, alongside a few highly-anticipated newbies. According to the Girl Scouts website, this year's available cookies include:

Girl Scout S'mores

Thin Mints

Samoas/Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Shortbread/Trefoils

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Lemonades

Savannah Smiles

Thanks-A-Lot

Toffee-tastic

Trios

I don't know about you, but I am by far most familiar with the classics. From Daisies to Brownies, I was a determined and ferocious cookie seller. And to this day, newbs such as Coffee-Tastics and Girl Scout S'mores have never crossed my path. But at the ripe age of 23, I'm not getting any younger, and life is short. So it might be the right time to say YOLO and just buy a box of each available cookie. And, if you know me at all, you'll know that I'll definitely finish them before that pesky sell-by date.

Before getting your dessert-lovin' heart set on one type of cookie, the site urges cookie fans to take note that not all cookie types are available in all regions. So to find out which Girl Scout Cookies are available in your area, they encourage cookie fans to contact their local Girl Scout council, and to make sure they're around.

There's a variety of ways to get your hands on Girl Scout cookies this season. Scouts usually sell outside local stores and schools, and they sometimes even sell door-to-door. If you know a scout but would prefer to order from them online (praise), the Girl Scouts website has a new feature called the Digital Cookie Platform, where each scout has their own page. And, if you're not sure where local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies, enter your zip code on their website, which will list where and when they'll be tabling with those good-goods. There's also an app available now for both Apple and Android, so that's pretty fantastic.

I seriously owe it to Girl Scouts for providing me with the cookies I need for self-care and true happiness. Spanning from the classics to new flavors — such as Savannah Smiles and both varieties of the Girl Scout S'mores — Girl Scout cookies are by far the best packaged cookies on the planet. And if you aren't totally sure where to get your hands on some in your area, definitely check the website, because technology is totally boosting the Girl Scout cookie game right now.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.