Nothing tastes better on a nice spring day than a fresh piece of fruit. Unfortunately, though, there's been a recall of several popular fruits, which means some of you might have to look for alternative options. So, what fruit was recalled from Walmart? Caito Foods' voluntary recall includes at least four different kinds of fruit from various stores in multiple states.

OK, are you ready? Because this might put a damper on your next meal. According to a statement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, April 12, the fruits are fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit. According to the text of the voluntary recall, there are concerns that the fruits, which are produced at Caito's facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, have the "potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Carrau, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." It can also have negative effects for healthy people, so seriously, watch out. Reports of illnesses allegedly linked to the products are currently under investigation, per the recall report.

How do you check whether your fruit is a part of the recall then? It first depends on where you live. The statement says the fruits were distributed in 16 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. And they were sold by popular retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods. Also, affected Caito Food and SpartanNash Company products can be found in some "independent retailers," so it's important to check your fruit's label.

If you're in one of those states, you want to check the packaging next. The FDA statement says the products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers that contain a label description and brand information, which can be used to identify whether you've got the bad fruit. Also, check the date on the packaging from the names stores, because the recall affects a "use by/best by" date of April 18, 2019 and earlier.

You can head here for a full list of affected packages and dates by store and state. Oh, and be advised that the fruit may still be on the shelves, so be extra cautious when you're out grocery shopping. There have already been 93 illnesses linked to the strain of possible Salmonella, and Caito Foods has suspended their production and distribution of the pre-cut fruit for the time being, while the FDA investigation continues.

The FDA recall also advises consumers to get rid of any products affected by the recall, and you should throw away whatever recalled items might be in your fridge. If you have more questions, the recall notice provided a consumer phone line at 844-467-7278, and you can reach someone Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. There was no immediate information about whether refunds or exchanges will be available for the recalled products.

Whew. It's a good thing I can live without watermelon, honeydew melon, and cantaloupe. Strawberry me, please!