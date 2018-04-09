There's nothing quite like falling in love. Oftentimes, the feeling just hits you out of nowhere. Your partner will look at you or say something totally ordinary, and you'll suddenly realize you're in love with them. There's a reason love is the subject of so many songs, poems, and novels. The feeling itself is slightly different for every person, and yet it is an experience that can be universally understood. For those of you who have yet to fall in love, you might be wondering, what does falling in love feel like? In my opinion, if you have to ask, you're not there quite yet — and that's OK. You can't rush real love.

If you're craving the feeling, give the below stories a read. Live vicariously through these women in love, if only for a few minutes. You'll likely feel reinvigorated and newly inspired to go looking for your own fairytale. So walk around your neighborhood, swipe on Tinder, or give your cute friend a chance. While you don't want to force it, there's nothing wrong with stacking the odds in your favor. Love is the most sought after feeling in the world, and these women are lucky enough to have found it. With a little luck (and a lot of first dates), you will, too.

Falling in love feels both scary and safe. Giphy Falling in love felt scary at first because I felt like I was taking a really big risk with my emotions. At the same time, it also felt really exciting and safe and I was (and still am) happy because I knew I found someone who cares about me and will support me no matter what. — Alex, 23

Falling in love means you always have someone on your side. Giphy Falling in love feels like you hit the restart button, for better or worse. It's like you forget what it feels like to be hurting, or at least not care about getting hurt. And even if love doesn't fix all the problems in your life, it does help you forget about them, as you have someone else to focus your thoughts and energy on. Even if love doesn't fix the world, it makes you feel like you have someone on your side to go through it all with. — Kirstie, 23

Falling in love can take time. Giphy I liked him junior of high school, but nothing ever happened from it. We were just good friends and would hang out and go to football games and parties together. We reconnected when we were both in college and casually went on a few dates and starting spending time together again after years apart. I used to tease him about how I wanted him to ask me to homecoming junior year of high school but he never did. It wasn't until six or so months into us dating that he told me he walked into school with flowers and a card ready to ask me to homecoming and found out that someone else had asked me that morning and he just missed his chance. I don’t know what it is but when he told me that story I couldn't help but think how lucky we are to have finally gotten together when we missed our first shot. It just made me love him more knowing that he tried all those years ago and persisted until now. It hit me that this was more than what I was seeing. He tried to court me when we were basically kids and it didn't work out, but he didn't give up. That just reinforced that what we have is important. — Drew, 22

Falling in love might start with attraction. Giphy At first I just thought he was super hot, and then when I got to know him I was like, 'Wow, he’s so nice,' and I realized I really liked him. Then after a string of events happened where I kind of rejected him and wanted to take things slow, I started to realize I really, really liked him. I would say things like 'Bye, I hate you,' which was my childish way of actually saying 'I love you.' — Michelle, 23