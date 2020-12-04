The Season 3 premiere of A Million Little Things revealed that Eddie survived his car accident, but it looks like his troubles aren't over yet. Not only does Eddie now face the challenges that come with partial paralysis, but the man who hit Eddie with his car keeps popping up. And he's no rando; he's the father of Alex Stewart, the girl who died that night at the lake house with Eddie all those years ago. But what does Alex's dad want from Eddie on A Million Little Things? He seems to have some unfinished business.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of A Million Little Things follow. Audiences got lots of answers about Eddie's (David Giuntoli) accident in the first episode of Season 3. Eddie survived, but was paralyzed from the waist down, and the identity of the driver who hit him was revealed. A flashback showed Alex's dad, Reverend Stewart (Gerard Plunkett), was behind the wheel that fateful night, and that he may have intentionally hit Eddie with his truck. The flashback also revealed that Reverend Stewart called 911 as he drove away from the accident, making it clear he did want Eddie to receive help. At the end of the premiere episode, he could be seen spying as Eddie came home from the hospital and renewed his wedding vows with Katherine (Grace Park).

But that wasn't the last fans would see of Reverend Stewart. At the end of Season 3, Episode 2, he actually went to Eddie and Katherine's door and rang their doorbell. Whatever he was planning, though, he seemed to be stopped in his tracks by Eddie and Katherine's son Theo (Tristan Byon) answering the door. When Katherine walked up to see who was there, he said he had the wrong house, and then cryptically told Katherine to cherish her son. It seemed like there was something about seeing Eddie and Katherine's child that struck something in Reverend Stewart, possibly because his actions (whatever they were) were motivated by his own, deceased daughter.

ABC/Jack Rowand

But what does it all mean? Here's what's known so far: Eddie was with Reverend Stewart's daughter the night she died. When Eddie went digging into the circumstances around her death last season, he seemed to have reignited some of the Reverend's anger over the loss of his daughter. It would make sense that the Reverend was trying to exact revenge against Eddie for any part he might have played in Alex's death, but perhaps seeing Eddie's family made him reconsider his plan. Fans will have to see if he shows up again next week to reveal more about his intentions with Eddie.

Season 3 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.