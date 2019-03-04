Move over BTS! Just kidding, please stay in the spotlight forever and ever. But the band's label, BigHit Entertainment, has yet another incredible K-Pop group called TXT, and I'm banking on the fact that they'll be a force to reckon with. On March 4, their very first album, called Dream Chapter: Star, was finally released, and there's one song in particular that has fans very interested, and that's "Blue Orangeade." Is it because of the song's quirky name? Perhaps. Or maybe it's because of the song itself, which is so damn good, and inquiring minds need to know the reasoning behind the title. So, what do TXT's "Blue Orangeade" lyrics mean? Well, as the title hints, the song is all about a phenomenon we all know pretty well: opposites attract.

Let's backtrack for just a hot second, because some people are still trying to wrap their head around another successful K-pop boy band. And don't worry, BTS ARMY, there's totally room for two really, really, ridiculously good looking (and talented) boy bands under BigHit's umbrella!

The world quickly learned that TXT is made up of five guys: Yeonjun, Soobin, Hueningkai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu. According to a statement made by BigHit Entertainment, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boy band where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy."

You can check out a fun intro video below that shows the boys ~doing their thing~, and it's hella cute:

They are so sweet and energetic and full of zest, and I can't help but smile throughout the entire 2 minutes of this video. But let's get back to the important stuff.

Honestly, I love that TXT stands for Tomorrow x Together, which is all sorts of innovative and cool. The group also released a set of playful concept photos for their new album, which involved having the group pose in what looks like a high school cafeteria and some really interesting pizza graphics, which I didn't hate.

Now that the album has arrived, fans naturally want to know what the very first track, "Blue Orangeade," is all about. Is it about a multi-colored sports drink? Of course not! Well, I guess, technically they're using the multi-colored sports drink to describe how they feel about someone they really like who is the complete opposite of them. Just like Blue Orangeade.

Check out the lyrics for yourself and see what conclusions you ultimately come to. According to a translation posted on Genius, TXT's "Blue Orangeade" lyrics begin:

Someone said, what's going on / How the hell did you do that / I met Al, the opposite of you / I don't know, but... / I know continuously / We're all drawn to each other

You like red roses / You like the blue sea / But I like violet again / I want to go to the mountains / We're the opposite / That's why it's so special

It seems like / Like Blue Orange / We like, we like, we like / In the dark world / You're my best color / Girl I need it need it need it baby / Needed it needs it

Then, the chorus starts:

The complete opposite, like complementary colors / I want to paint this world / Between us, between between between babe / Between us between

Say woah / Between us, Babe / Say woah / Won't you give it to me?

The complete opposite, like complementary colors / I want to be with you / Between us, between between between babe / Between us between

The second verse goes like this:

You like breakfast / I fall asleep again in the morning / When I say "Good morning" / You say "Good night"

Hey, You like 2Pac, I like Biggie Biggie / You're a puppy, I'm kitty kitty / We're like an S, another N magnet / It's perfect to be next to you

The rest of the song plays out, with the lyrics,

In the dark world / You're my best color / Girl I need it need it need it baby / Needed it needs it

You're the center of my life (center of life) / You're the light of my heart (light of heart) / -1 ( 1) / I can stay young (0) cuz of you

Like winter is passing by / Let me have you blooming me / Melt me cold whooooh / Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah

The complete opposite, like complementary colors / I want to be with you / Between us, between between between babe / Between us between

Honestly, the song itself is not what I was originally expecting, but still an absolute bop. I am really feeling it. You can give "Blue Orangeade" a listen below to see what I mean:

Killin' the game already, TXT! And look, let's do our best not to compare them to BTS, because there's enough room in this world to obsess over both groups, OK? OK.