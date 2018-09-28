If you woke up this morning and didn't see that DJ Snake has just dropped a new single called "Taki Taki," then I suggest you stop whatever you're doing and give it a listen, because it's catchy AF. And it wouldn't be a party if DJ Snake didn't invite his good friends, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Ozuna to be featured on the track, which only makes the song even better than it already is. It's got this catchy, upbeat Latin ~rhythm~ that is bound to climb up the charts, but it's lyrics might be hard to distinguish if you don't speak Spanish. So, what do the "Taki Taki" lyrics mean? Let me do you a solid and translate it all for you, so you can impress your friends with your linguistic skills.

"Taki Taki" dropped overnight on Friday, Sept. 28, and its lyrics are dispersed between Spanish and English. Ozuna starts singing first, entirely in Spanish, then Cardi comes in on the second verse to give a dangerously epic rap, and Selena finishes the song off in English with some sultry, NSFW lyrics.

But what does "Taki Taki" mean, actually? Well, I guess it depends on who you ask. According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, "Taki-Taki" is "an English-based pidgin language of Surinam," which is a small coastal country in South America. But, if you checked Urban Dictionary, it defines "Takitaki" is "a mythological chosen one. The lord of the gods, the peerless master of all creation, and the most powerful entity in all mythology." And, considering one of Selena's verses in the song is "What my taki taki wants, my taki taki gets," I'm going to leave this one open for interpretation.

So, let's get to it! The translated lyrics to "Taki Taki" start out with the chorus:

Dance as if it were the last time, And show me that little step that I do not know, A nice little kiss, baby, Taki Taki, Taki Taki, rumba, Wo-oh, oh-oh, Hi Music Hi Flow, Dance as if it were the last time, And show me that little step that I do not know, A nice little baby kiss, Taki Taki, Taki Taki

Then, Ozuna comes in with the first verse (with some very sensual lyrics):

Taki Tak, You want a little kiss or ñaqui, Booty blows up like Nagasaki, Turn on the engines, Kawasaki, That the club is full, And the Annunaki are here, Don't slow down, the booty sticks out of your suit, She did not bring panties so the guy doesn't have to work for it, It's just that I know what she thinks she knows, She says she doesn't want to but she is spying on me (eh-eh), The booty sticks out of your suit, She did not bring panties so the guy doesn't have to work for it, It's just that I know what she thinks she knows, She says she doesn't want to but she is spying on me (eh-eh)

The chorus plays once more, then Cardi B hops in with her rap. Once again, we're dealing with some pretty blush-worthy lyrics:

Bardi (Cardi) I have say he wanna touch it, and tease it, and squeeze it, While my piggyback is hungry, my n***a, you need to feed it, If the text ain't freaky, I don't wanna read it, And just so let's know this p**ani is undefeated, ay, I have said I really want to see me more, I said we should have a date, where? At the Lamborghini store, I'm kinda scary, hard to read, I'm like a ouija board, But I'ma boss, bitch, who you gonna leave me for? You have no class, you bitches froze still, I'll be talkin 'cash while I'm poppin' my gold grill (uh), I'ma hoe, rich bitch and work like I'm broke still (Cardi), But they love me so fake, but they hate me so real (uh), The booty sticks out of my suit, I did not wear panties so he doesn't have to work for it, It's just that I know what you think you don't know, He says he doesn't want to but he wants to eat this package

Are you fanning yourself yet? Because I am RED, y'all.

The chorus plays again, then Selena Gomez comes on to finish the track, singing some equally, erm, passionate lyrics:

DJ Snake, Careful when you come through my way, My body already know how to play, Work it, keep it tight every day, And I, I, I know you need a taste, I'm like ooh, falling in love, Give a little ooh-ooh, get it well done, Dancing in my ooh, make a girl wanna run, We keep moving 'til the sun come up, Because I am the party, I am party, Blow out your candles, have a nap, You can try but not one can stop me, What my taki taki wants, say my taki taki gets uh

Now that you've deciphered every line, listen to the audio below on repeat. This song is beyond addicting, you guys:

I've gotta hand it to DJ Snake. He's given the world another feel-good, killer reggaeton beat, and my headphones will be forever thankful.