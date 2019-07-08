What Do Sungwoon's "Blue" Lyrics Mean? The Lyrics & Video Are About Unescapable Memories
Sungwoon is back, y'all. I repeat: Sungwoon is back! The former Wanna One member debuted his first solo single, "Bird," off his debut EP, My Moment, just four months ago and he's already back with a followup. Basically, he's releasing new music at lightning speed and you won't find me complaining. Sungwoon's just-released sophomore solo EP is called BXXX, and the music video for his lead single "Blue" is so good. (*Billie Eilish voice* Duh.) Of course, Sungwoon's international fans are wondering what the message behind the Korean song lyrics is. So, what do Sungwoon's "Blue" lyrics mean?
According to a fan translation by @Cloud_Love79, the song delves into what it's like to have unescapable memories that even invade his dreams. Check out the English translation below:
INTRO
I wanna go
Let's get it back
Let's get it back
Um... wanna go
VERSE 1
I cannot measure its depth
The place where vague memories sleep
The words I couldn't tell
(My) heart I couldn't convey falls down and down
The star that silently filled my heart
It used to rest under the moonlight
When I tried to erase (everything)
At the end of all my memories
Deeper, asleep
Inside the shining dreams
Everything I missed makes me laugh
It's been so long
It's still a dark night
In the times when my heart also stopped
It's been too long
It guides me as if it whispers
To the deep blue world spreading into my heart
CHORUS
Can you get away (Let's dive)
Can you get away (Deep dive)
It's shining, open it like this
Can you get away (Get addicted)
Can you get away (The Blue deep inside me)
Be blue, as if you don't know its end
VERSE 2
I lean to the transparent window
And see the world spreading in my clear eyes
By the faraway rain
I miss it more
Even the exceptionally cold memories
gets wet drowsily Oh
It's been so long
I am still young and immature
Beyond the horizon I looked over
It's been too long
I desperately longed for it
To the blue light world that wet my heart
CHORUS
Can you get away (Let's dive)
Can you get away (Deep dive)
It's shining, open it like this
Can you get away (Get addicted)
Can you get away (The Blue deep inside me)
Be blue, as if you don't know its end
BRIDGE
Close your eyes in the dark
I don't know why but it's peaceful
I go find the bright light pouring down
that even I didn't know about
which dwells inside my memories
Let's get away
CHORUS
Can you get away (Let's dive)
Can you get away (Deep dive)
It's shining, open it like this
Can you get away (Get addicted)
Can you get away (The Blue deep inside me)
Be blue, as if you don't know its end
As you can see, Sungwoon's "Blue" lyrics seem to dive into what it's like to have unescapable memories. In the verses, he sings about not being able to forget something no matter how hard he tries to escape it. He sings about laughing about the memories, which suggests they're good ones, but he also sings about trying to escape them, which may mean he's singing about the memories of a past love. The lyrics are super complex, to say the least.
The music video that goes along with the song is perfect. Obviously, the video is washed in blue. Sungwoon is seen looking pensive (reflecting on those memories he's singing about, I'm sure) before he breaks into dance during the chorus. Check out the video below:
If you're wondering when you'll be able to see Sungwoon perform "Blue" live, you won't have to wait too long. He'll hit the stage on Mnet's M! Countdown on July 11 to perform the track live. I know, I know — I can't wait, either!