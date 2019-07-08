Sungwoon is back, y'all. I repeat: Sungwoon is back! The former Wanna One member debuted his first solo single, "Bird," off his debut EP, My Moment, just four months ago and he's already back with a followup. Basically, he's releasing new music at lightning speed and you won't find me complaining. Sungwoon's just-released sophomore solo EP is called BXXX, and the music video for his lead single "Blue" is so good. (*Billie Eilish voice* Duh.) Of course, Sungwoon's international fans are wondering what the message behind the Korean song lyrics is. So, what do Sungwoon's "Blue" lyrics mean?

According to a fan translation by @Cloud_Love79, the song delves into what it's like to have unescapable memories that even invade his dreams. Check out the English translation below:

INTRO

I wanna go

Let's get it back

Let's get it back

Um... wanna go

VERSE 1

I cannot measure its depth

The place where vague memories sleep

The words I couldn't tell

(My) heart I couldn't convey falls down and down

The star that silently filled my heart

It used to rest under the moonlight

When I tried to erase (everything)

At the end of all my memories

Deeper, asleep

Inside the shining dreams

Everything I missed makes me laugh

It's been so long

It's still a dark night

In the times when my heart also stopped

It's been too long

It guides me as if it whispers

To the deep blue world spreading into my heart

CHORUS

Can you get away (Let's dive)

Can you get away (Deep dive)

It's shining, open it like this

Can you get away (Get addicted)

Can you get away (The Blue deep inside me)

Be blue, as if you don't know its end

VERSE 2

I lean to the transparent window

And see the world spreading in my clear eyes

By the faraway rain

I miss it more

Even the exceptionally cold memories

gets wet drowsily Oh

It's been so long

I am still young and immature

Beyond the horizon I looked over

It's been too long

I desperately longed for it

To the blue light world that wet my heart

CHORUS

Can you get away (Let's dive)

Can you get away (Deep dive)

It's shining, open it like this

Can you get away (Get addicted)

Can you get away (The Blue deep inside me)

Be blue, as if you don't know its end

BRIDGE

Close your eyes in the dark

I don't know why but it's peaceful

I go find the bright light pouring down

that even I didn't know about

which dwells inside my memories

Let's get away

CHORUS

Can you get away (Let's dive)

Can you get away (Deep dive)

It's shining, open it like this

Can you get away (Get addicted)

Can you get away (The Blue deep inside me)

Be blue, as if you don't know its end

As you can see, Sungwoon's "Blue" lyrics seem to dive into what it's like to have unescapable memories. In the verses, he sings about not being able to forget something no matter how hard he tries to escape it. He sings about laughing about the memories, which suggests they're good ones, but he also sings about trying to escape them, which may mean he's singing about the memories of a past love. The lyrics are super complex, to say the least.

The music video that goes along with the song is perfect. Obviously, the video is washed in blue. Sungwoon is seen looking pensive (reflecting on those memories he's singing about, I'm sure) before he breaks into dance during the chorus. Check out the video below:

1theK (원더케이) on YouTube

If you're wondering when you'll be able to see Sungwoon perform "Blue" live, you won't have to wait too long. He'll hit the stage on Mnet's M! Countdown on July 11 to perform the track live. I know, I know — I can't wait, either!