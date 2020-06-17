Stray Kids fans, rejoice! The band is back with new music, and they're stealing even more fans' hearts. The K-Pop group released their latest track "God's Menu" on June 17, and several verses of the upbeat song hold a surprisingly deep meaning. If you're wondering what Stray Kids' "God's Menu" lyrics mean in English, I've got you covered.
Not only did Stray Kids release their single on June 17. but they released their full digital album. Seeing as the record marks their first full-length release, it's a big milestone for the band. Ahead of the release, the guys spoke to Somag News about the process of pulling their album together.
Stray Kids' Changbin told the publication they made many songs in a short time because they were "very focused on their work" and that expectations for their new music was "increased." That being said, with more pressure on themselves than ever, the boys did not disappoint.
The boys dropped an epic trailer for Go ahead of its release, which left fans waiting on the edge of their seats for the finished product. Now that it's finally here, the lead single is a must-listen, y'all.
Before diving into the lyrics, the video for the song is a must-see. Let's just say cooking has never been more fun.
You can see the full English lyrics for "God's Menu" below.
VERSE 1
Welcome
It's easy to choose what you want in this store
Anything on the menu will satisfy all your five senses
Even passing travelers, pigeons, magpies and crows
Cooking a sauce, get all you want
Savor it, lick it, say it bon
Taste so good everyone wants it
But it all tastes so strong
I want it till I serve them all
I do my research cross boundaries
No limits, like a creator, I make sound
PRE-CHORUS
We just keep making new things
Because we’re one of a kind
No one can copy us, our own game
From the start it's all ours
Even if you go away for a moment
You'll look for it again
Hottest menus that will never cool off
Imprint those flavors on your palete
DU DU DU DU DU DU
CHORUS
This is our tang tang tang tang
DU DU DU DU DU DU
This is our tang tang tang tang
Turn on the fire in your eyes
I just wanna taste it, make it hot
On a new girll, cook this track
Choose the menu, call me up
Whatever you want, serve
DU DU DU DU DU DU
VERSE 2
Cookin’ like a chef I’m a 5 star Michelin
Reached the peak of "taste" I see it, illusion
Whoo I've never felt this way before
You will be shocked, gonna shock, instant electric shock
All the locks unlock
Idea bank, empty your head, empty it
Wonder what's our secret ingredient
We use no such thing
PRE-CHORUS
We just keep making new things
Because we’re one of a kind
No one can copy us, our own game
From the start it's all ours
Even if you go away for a moment
You'll look for it again
Hottest menus that will never cool off
Imprint those flavors on your palete
DU DU DU DU DU DU
BRIDGE
Just put everything in
Don't mind the other, put more
Don't hesitate, pour more
Mix mix
“Yes, sir or ma'am”
DU DU DU
CHORUS
This is our tang tang tang tang
DU DU DU DU DU DU
This is our tang tang tang tang
REFRAIN
Welcome
It's easy to choose what you want in this store
Anything on the menu will satisfy all your five senses
Even passing travelers, pigeons, magpies and crows