Stray Kids fans, rejoice! The band is back with new music, and they're stealing even more fans' hearts. The K-Pop group released their latest track "God's Menu" on June 17, and several verses of the upbeat song hold a surprisingly deep meaning. If you're wondering what Stray Kids' "God's Menu" lyrics mean in English, I've got you covered.

Not only did Stray Kids release their single on June 17. but they released their full digital album. Seeing as the record marks their first full-length release, it's a big milestone for the band. Ahead of the release, the guys spoke to Somag News about the process of pulling their album together.

Stray Kids' Changbin told the publication they made many songs in a short time because they were "very focused on their work" and that expectations for their new music was "increased." That being said, with more pressure on themselves than ever, the boys did not disappoint.

The boys dropped an epic trailer for Go ahead of its release, which left fans waiting on the edge of their seats for the finished product. Now that it's finally here, the lead single is a must-listen, y'all.

Before diving into the lyrics, the video for the song is a must-see. Let's just say cooking has never been more fun.

You can see the full English lyrics for "God's Menu" below.

VERSE 1

Welcome

It's easy to choose what you want in this store

Anything on the menu will satisfy all your five senses

Even passing travelers, pigeons, magpies and crows

Cooking a sauce, get all you want

Savor it, lick it, say it bon

Taste so good everyone wants it

But it all tastes so strong

I want it till I serve them all

I do my research cross boundaries

No limits, like a creator, I make sound

PRE-CHORUS

We just keep making new things

Because we’re one of a kind

No one can copy us, our own game

From the start it's all ours

Even if you go away for a moment

You'll look for it again

Hottest menus that will never cool off

Imprint those flavors on your palete

DU DU DU DU DU DU

CHORUS

This is our tang tang tang tang

DU DU DU DU DU DU

This is our tang tang tang tang

Turn on the fire in your eyes

I just wanna taste it, make it hot

On a new girll, cook this track

Choose the menu, call me up

Whatever you want, serve

DU DU DU DU DU DU

VERSE 2

Cookin’ like a chef I’m a 5 star Michelin

Reached the peak of "taste" I see it, illusion

Whoo I've never felt this way before

You will be shocked, gonna shock, instant electric shock

All the locks unlock

Idea bank, empty your head, empty it

Wonder what's our secret ingredient

We use no such thing

PRE-CHORUS

We just keep making new things

Because we’re one of a kind

No one can copy us, our own game

From the start it's all ours

Even if you go away for a moment

You'll look for it again

Hottest menus that will never cool off

Imprint those flavors on your palete

DU DU DU DU DU DU

BRIDGE

Just put everything in

Don't mind the other, put more

Don't hesitate, pour more

Mix mix

“Yes, sir or ma'am”

DU DU DU

CHORUS

This is our tang tang tang tang

DU DU DU DU DU DU

This is our tang tang tang tang

REFRAIN

Welcome

It's easy to choose what you want in this store

Anything on the menu will satisfy all your five senses

Even passing travelers, pigeons, magpies and crows