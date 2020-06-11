What Do SEVENTEEN's "My, My" Lyrics Mean In English? They're About Finding Yourself
SEVENTEEN just dropped an inspiring new music video for their song "My, My," the lead single off their seventh mini-album Journey of Youth set to drop on June 22. Just like their album title, the message behind "My, My" is all about taking a journey, but not one to a place far, far away. When you read what SEVENTEEN's "My, My" lyrics mean in English, you'll be more ready than ever to go on an adventure of self-discovery with the boys.
In SEVENTEEN's new lyrics, the boys sing of "blossoming a new me" and nothing being "set in stone," and those messages are certainly true to life. The band is going through a lot of changes as they chase their dreams. Their label, Pledis Entertainment, was recently acquired by BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment, making "My, My" the first track released under the Big Hit Labels umbrella. But despite the major shifts going on with in sEVENTEEN's career, their messages of love and hope remain unchanged.
Throughout "My, My," the boys sing about discovering new parts of themselves while remaining true to who they are as they fly through the clouds on a soaring sailboat. Check out the music video below:
Now here's what the lyrics mean in English:
VERSE 1
Ay, Keep in step Run away
Ay, Even if it’s a dry desert it’s Okay
Ay, Clouds become umbrellas for the sunshine
Oh, I’m not alone
Everyday I open my eyes
And I always find something new
I meet myself in the mirror
And blossom a new me
Just paint the time (just paint it)
Nothing’s set in stone (Yeh yeh)
Nothing’s too fast or too slow
Our life is Lalalalalala
PRE-CHORUS
Row your dreams
Beyond the parallel lines
Times of happiness
Fill the pockets of our hearts
No need to rush, you’re doing fine
Just stay as you are
My journey starts with me
Over the sun
CHORUS
My my my my my way
Step by step get closer closer
This is the place I’ve dreamed of
Keep hold of our hearts
And come to me Oh oh
Closer My my way
VERSE 2
BRRRR BAA
All the things you’re grasping
BRRRR BAA
Let it go for me
Hey Getting somewhere closer Hey (Where to go?)
It’s yet to be decided hey hey
No one can decide for me
Only I can Lalalalalala
PRE-CHORUS
Fly over the sea
Spread our wings of dreams
The weight of happiness
Can’t be measured by anyone
No need to rush, you’re doing fine
Just stay as you are
My journey starts with me
Over the sun
CHORUS
My my my my my way
Step by step get closer closer
This is the place I’ve dreamed of
Keep hold of our hearts
And come to me Oh oh
Closer My my way
BRIDGE
My life is a journey journey journey
Walk walk through my heart
This road is my own road movie
My road is an old song song
Over the sun
CHORUS
My my my my my way
Step by step get closer closer
This is the place I’ve dreamed of
Keep hold of our hearts
And come to me Oh oh
Closer My my way