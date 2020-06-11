SEVENTEEN just dropped an inspiring new music video for their song "My, My," the lead single off their seventh mini-album Journey of Youth set to drop on June 22. Just like their album title, the message behind "My, My" is all about taking a journey, but not one to a place far, far away. When you read what SEVENTEEN's "My, My" lyrics mean in English, you'll be more ready than ever to go on an adventure of self-discovery with the boys.

In SEVENTEEN's new lyrics, the boys sing of "blossoming a new me" and nothing being "set in stone," and those messages are certainly true to life. The band is going through a lot of changes as they chase their dreams. Their label, Pledis Entertainment, was recently acquired by BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment, making "My, My" the first track released under the Big Hit Labels umbrella. But despite the major shifts going on with in sEVENTEEN's career, their messages of love and hope remain unchanged.

Throughout "My, My," the boys sing about discovering new parts of themselves while remaining true to who they are as they fly through the clouds on a soaring sailboat. Check out the music video below:

Now here's what the lyrics mean in English:

VERSE 1

Ay, Keep in step Run away

Ay, Even if it’s a dry desert it’s Okay

Ay, Clouds become umbrellas for the sunshine

Oh, I’m not alone

Everyday I open my eyes

And I always find something new

I meet myself in the mirror

And blossom a new me

Just paint the time (just paint it)

Nothing’s set in stone (Yeh yeh)

Nothing’s too fast or too slow

Our life is Lalalalalala

PRE-CHORUS

Row your dreams

Beyond the parallel lines

Times of happiness

Fill the pockets of our hearts

No need to rush, you’re doing fine

Just stay as you are

My journey starts with me

Over the sun

CHORUS

My my my my my way

Step by step get closer closer

This is the place I’ve dreamed of

Keep hold of our hearts

And come to me Oh oh

Closer My my way

VERSE 2

BRRRR BAA

All the things you’re grasping

BRRRR BAA

Let it go for me

Hey Getting somewhere closer Hey (Where to go?)

It’s yet to be decided hey hey

No one can decide for me

Only I can Lalalalalala

PRE-CHORUS

Fly over the sea

Spread our wings of dreams

The weight of happiness

Can’t be measured by anyone

No need to rush, you’re doing fine

Just stay as you are

My journey starts with me

Over the sun

CHORUS

My my my my my way

Step by step get closer closer

This is the place I’ve dreamed of

Keep hold of our hearts

And come to me Oh oh

Closer My my way

BRIDGE

My life is a journey journey journey

Walk walk through my heart

This road is my own road movie

My road is an old song song

Over the sun

CHORUS

My my my my my way

Step by step get closer closer

This is the place I’ve dreamed of

Keep hold of our hearts

And come to me Oh oh

Closer My my way