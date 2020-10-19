CARATs, SEVENTEEN is officially back with new music! On Oct. 19, the group dropped their latest EP ; [Semicolon], featuring their lead single, "Home;Run." Fans will be proud to hear WOOZI helped write and compose the song, while VERNON and SEUNGKWAN also contributed in writing some of the lyrics. If you're wondering what SEVENTEEN's "Home;Run" lyrics mean in English, they're all about being strong and not giving up.
; [Semicolon] comes just a few months after SEVENTEEN dropped their seventh mini album, Heng:garæ, on June 22. The group described their last EP as a "journey of youth" because it told the story of them chasing their dreams while facing several challenges along the way. Now, through this new project, SEVENTEEN is sending fans a message to continue fighting for what they want.
In "Home;Run," the guys compare life to a game of baseball and each ball that comes toward you is another obstacle you'll have to face. The moment you overcome it feels as good as a home run. "Okay I pass first, second base, step on the third/ Next batter step out/ You know that I believe ya/ Toward the sky Give it away give it away Bba!" the group sings in the first verse.
Intro
(Home Run)
(Home Run)
SEVENTEEN Right here
Verse 1
Two outs, bottom of the ninth
But still holding onto the bat
Don’t step back
Don’t listen to anyone
Just do whatever you want
Hit ’em up
When the ball comes to you
You still have one chance left
Don’t give up
Don’t give up
Na na na na na na na na na
Okay I pass first, second base Step on the third
Next batter step out You know that I believe ya
Toward the sky Give it away give it away Bba!
Pre-Chorus
Just be yourself
What are you so worried about
Hit it further further away
Up into the sky Yeh eh eh
Chorus
Home run again home run
Over that outfield fence
Home run again home run again
Everyone dadadadadat
Come running out Babe
I can’t stop the feeling (Oh my)
I can’t stop the feeling feeling
So the ball can fly high
And cover the sun Home run
Verse 2
Keep your head up
We’ll wake up to a new tomorrow
Hey you throw that ball
Let’s have some fun
As much as we can
When life chases after you
You’re busy running away
Why the game of hide and seek?
Let’s play something else
Pre-Chorus
Just be yourself
What are you so worried about
Hit it further further away
Up into the sky Yeh eh eh
Chorus
Home run again home run
Over that outfield fence
Home run again home run again
Everyone dadadadadat
Come running out Babe
I can’t stop the feeling (Oh my)
I can’t stop the feeling feeling
So the ball can fly high
And cover the sun Home run
Bridge
There may be no end to our journey of dreams
So let’s take a break for today
Until the sun rises
Let’s have our own party
Party on until the day ends Aow
Uh Hurray Hurray
We do what we say with no fear
We Play and play Yeh eh eh
Chorus
Home run again home run
Over that outfield fence
Home run again home run again
Everyone dadadadadat
Come running out Babe
I can’t stop the feeling (Oh my)
I can’t stop the feeling feeling
Today, tomorrow, the day after, everyday
Let’s party on, my life is a home run
More to come...