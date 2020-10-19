CARATs, SEVENTEEN is officially back with new music! On Oct. 19, the group dropped their latest EP ; [Semicolon], featuring their lead single, "Home;Run." Fans will be proud to hear WOOZI helped write and compose the song, while VERNON and SEUNGKWAN also contributed in writing some of the lyrics. If you're wondering what SEVENTEEN's "Home;Run" lyrics mean in English, they're all about being strong and not giving up.

; [Semicolon] comes just a few months after SEVENTEEN dropped their seventh mini album, Heng:garæ, on June 22. The group described their last EP as a "journey of youth" because it told the story of them chasing their dreams while facing several challenges along the way. Now, through this new project, SEVENTEEN is sending fans a message to continue fighting for what they want.

In "Home;Run," the guys compare life to a game of baseball and each ball that comes toward you is another obstacle you'll have to face. The moment you overcome it feels as good as a home run. "Okay I pass first, second base, step on the third/ Next batter step out/ You know that I believe ya/ Toward the sky Give it away give it away Bba!" the group sings in the first verse.

Intro

(Home Run)

(Home Run)

SEVENTEEN Right here

Verse 1

Two outs, bottom of the ninth

But still holding onto the bat

Don’t step back

Don’t listen to anyone

Just do whatever you want

Hit ’em up

When the ball comes to you

You still have one chance left

Don’t give up

Don’t give up

Na na na na na na na na na

Okay I pass first, second base Step on the third

Next batter step out You know that I believe ya

Toward the sky Give it away give it away Bba!

Pre-Chorus

Just be yourself

What are you so worried about

Hit it further further away

Up into the sky Yeh eh eh

Chorus

Home run again home run

Over that outfield fence

Home run again home run again

Everyone dadadadadat

Come running out Babe

I can’t stop the feeling (Oh my)

I can’t stop the feeling feeling

So the ball can fly high

And cover the sun Home run

Verse 2

Keep your head up

We’ll wake up to a new tomorrow

Hey you throw that ball

Let’s have some fun

As much as we can

When life chases after you

You’re busy running away

Why the game of hide and seek?

Let’s play something else

Pre-Chorus

Just be yourself

What are you so worried about

Hit it further further away

Up into the sky Yeh eh eh

Chorus

Home run again home run

Over that outfield fence

Home run again home run again

Everyone dadadadadat

Come running out Babe

I can’t stop the feeling (Oh my)

I can’t stop the feeling feeling

So the ball can fly high

And cover the sun Home run

Bridge

There may be no end to our journey of dreams

So let’s take a break for today

Until the sun rises

Let’s have our own party

Party on until the day ends Aow

Uh Hurray Hurray

We do what we say with no fear

We Play and play Yeh eh eh

Chorus

Home run again home run

Over that outfield fence

Home run again home run again

Everyone dadadadadat

Come running out Babe

I can’t stop the feeling (Oh my)

I can’t stop the feeling feeling

Today, tomorrow, the day after, everyday

Let’s party on, my life is a home run

