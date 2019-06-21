I am seriously loving all of these epic collaborations coming out lately, especially the ones that mix different cultures and languages to create something truly remarkable. On Thursday, June 20, Sebastián Yatra released the music video for "Runaway," a bilingual track with Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha featuring — wait for it — the Jonas Brothers! And it's seriously so good. Like, did you hear the JoBros singing in Spanish? I think I found another reason to love them. While "Runaway" may sound amazing already, trust me, it would sound even better if you understood the lyrics. Since "Runaway" does have both Spanish and English lyrics, I've done you English-speaking folks a favor and found the translations. So, what do Sebastián Yatra and the Jonas Brothers' "Runaway" lyrics mean? Let's take a look.

"Runaway" comes just a few weeks after the JoBros released their comeback album Happiness Begins on Friday, June 7. The song came with singles like "Sucker" and "Cool," which were released in March and April, as well as new songs like the Sophie Turner-inspired "Hesitate," and "Rollercoaster," which had old school fans experiencing nostalgia. Since the JoBros reunion has been all that anyone's been talking about, no wonder why Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha chose to work with Nick, Joe, and Kevin for an epic collab that would let the JoBros explore a brand new sound.

SebastianYatraVEVO on YouTube

Ever since "Runaway" officially released on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music on June 21, I've been singing and dancing along to it non-stop. Thankfully, I know both English and Spanish, so I can understand the lyrics, but for those of you that aren't so familiar with the latter, here's what the lyrics for "Runaway" mean in full, according to LyricsTranslate:

Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Joe Jonas

Yatra, Yatra / Oh-uoh-uoh-uoh (Yeah-yeah, mm, huh-uh) / Sikiri Daddy Yankee, yo' (Yeh-eh) / Jonas

Jonas Brothers and Daddy Yankee

If you wanna we can run away / I know you think about it everyday / How I can say no to that pretty face / Baby, we can leave today (Natti, Natti)

Natti Natasha

I swear to you, how I like you I don't like anything / It's been so long that I was looking for you in my dreams / I want to be with you every morning / And that your look wake me up with a kiss

Sebastián Yatra, Jonas Brothers, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee

Baby, let's runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now (Wuh) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now / With the full moon (Yeah), alone in the sand (Yeah) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway with you (go up, go up) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now (Huh) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now (Fire) / With the full moon, alone in the sand (You know me, baby) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway with you (Sikiri Daddy Yankee, let's go)

Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha

When you walk you stop the mall / Big ass, small waist/ Honey, you go through all Plaza with your body sowing terror

I am a fan of your ego / You are coquette without ego / Break the GPS, inside you I lose myself and I sail (Prr, prr, prr; we left)

If we go on the run, nor Fulla can't find us with my escape plan (Follow him) / Alone in the sand with a couple of bottles, it could be that it uncovers you (Wuoh) / It's okay, baby girl, hair pull you / Hashtag I'm a crazy madman to whom everything comes out

It will be Dominican (Tell me) / Colombian (Honey) / My Mexican (Oh-yeah) / Latin American (Present) / All these pigeons snore of money and lead / But I in "silent mode" quiet I eat her to you (Hahaha)

Daddy Yankee

It's that it brings me (You bring me like crazy) / On a trip she keeps putting me high (Keep putting me, mom) / And she brings me like that (Yeah-yeah) / I like you, now it's your turn to give me like (Fire, prr, prr, DY)

Sebastián Yatra, Jonas Brothers, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee

Baby, let's runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now / (Runaway, uhm-yeah; follow him) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now / (Let's runaway, runaway; fire) / With the full moon (Yeah), alone in the sand (Yeah) / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway with you (Prr, prr, prr, prr, prrra)

Daddy Yankee and Sebastián Yatra

Alone in the sand (Eh), alone in the sand (Eh) / Under the full moon, give me all that brunette (Oh) / With the full moon (Eh), alone in the sand (Eh) / Runa-runa-ru–

Sebastián Yatra and Nick Jonas

Yatra, Yatra (Yatra) / I want to stay with you from overnight / I want to lose myself in your belly like that weekend / From the north pole to the south pole (That's right) / I want to walk you, I'll turn off the light (Baby, you-oh)

Natti Natasha, Sebastián Yatra, and Nick Jonas

If you tell me such beautiful things (Eh) / I can give you what you need (Yeah) / Stay with me, stay with me (Eh) / I leave it all behind just to be with you

Sebastián Yatra, Jonas Brothers, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee

Baby, just runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now (Runaway, uhm-yeah; follow him)Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway now (Let's runaway, runaway; fire)With the full moon (Ah), alone in the sand (Ah)Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway with you (Go up, go up)

Sebastián Yatra, Nick Jonas, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee

Alone in the sand (Eh), alone in the sand (Eh)Under the full moon, give me all that brunette (Yeah)With the full moon (Eh), alone in the sand (Alone in the sand)Let's runaway (Prr, prr, prr, prr; tumbe, tumbe, tumbe)

Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Joe Jonas, Sebastián Yatra

Dominican (Tell me) / Colombian (Honey) / My Mexican (Oh-yeah) / Latin American (Present, uh) / Let's runaway, let's runaway / Runa-runa-runa-runa-runa-runaway with you

Now that you understand the lyrics, I suggest you go listen to "Runaway" again because knowing the lyrics definitely gives the song a whole new meaning!