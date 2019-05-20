Good morning to Aghases fans and nobody else. On Monday, May 20, K-Pop group GOT7 released a new album called Spinning Top and along with it came a slew of new hits. One such song is "Page," which marries a dance beat with emotional love-drenched lyrics. English-speaking fans might be wondering, "What do GOT7's 'Page' lyrics mean?" and luckily, the internet is here for them (us). Settle in, because it's a doozy.

Off the bat, GOT7 followers should prepare themselves for an emotional, paradoxical experience with this new album. In a group statement shared by Billboard, it was revealed Spinning Top "delivers a universal theme of both security and insecurity within oneself." Does it sound equal parts confusing and relatable? Yes. And that's the magic of GOT7's message.

Billboard also explained these themes will be displayed throughout the Keep Spinning concert series, which kicks off on June 15 in Seoul. But, don't worry international fans. According to the report, the boys will also be traveling to six cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico from June to July, then will take off for South America, Australia, and Europe in the second half of 2019.

To prepare, why not familiarize yourself with this new album, eh? I highly recommend listening to "Page" below to work a little groove into your step, but it's double the fun if you follow along with the English translation, too!

The website lyricskpop partially translated the song into English:

Carve all your feelings onto my heart / So it can never be erased, leave the marks saturated deeply / Your ink is in my every breath

All night on your word, I wanna dance / What kind of story will you write for me? / I have so much to write, there’s not enough space / Your charm is the weight of this page

I’ll preciously keep you in my room / At the end of this pen tip / I’ll zoom on you / Anything other than your story I’ll mute / Write down now

I’ll slowly write down our own story, more and more and more / There’s plenty of time, fill my eyes with your own light / On top of this page / You and me / Without any space / Write, right now

Under this lighting With you / I write words like mine / Love love / Yeah I think I love you/ Because of you I’m not wavering now / You’re the only one filling it up I think I love you

I came back / I want you to lean on my shoulder / And pass this page over

I’ll pick your pretty photo as the cover / Page one, I’ll write a letter to you and sneak it there secretly / I’ll leave stars all over our memories / We have a lot to write / Cause this book never ends

There’s no other reason / If I’m with you, it’s enough I’ll do it all, you just say it / My heart and body all lean towards you, I want you only / You’re my number one I want you only I think I love you

These lyrics were what my teenage diary-writing self dreamed of back in middle school.

Catch the full album on Spotify and keep your eyes on GOT7's social media for tour updates!