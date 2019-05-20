What Do GOT7's "End" Lyrics Mean? It's A Breakup Song That Will Truly Break Your Heart
GOT7’s new album, Spinning Top, is making some huge waves among Aghases. And one song, in particular, is giving fans a lot to swoon over. GOT7’s “End” is a song all about love and loss, which just makes fans want to know as much about it as possible. IMO, most of the lyrics from this album read like a swoon-worthy diary entry, and "End" is a perfect example. So, what do GOT7's "End" lyrics mean? Luckily, I’ve got the scoop for you.
As I mentioned, “End” is about the loss of love and the lyrics are certainly gut-wrenching. A GOT7 fan @igot7_MarkP translated the lyrics into one big stream of conscious, so it might be tricky to identify which piece is the chorus, which pieces are the verses, and which piece is the bridge. Still, the message runs clear.
Dive in, babes.
It's the end
Probably will regret this moment
Through you, I found my universe
But I will soon lose it at the end
Yesterday, you and I were together, I really miss it
I'm walking the trails of our memories
I'm wanting the tomorrow where we should've been together
I try thinking about how you said let's be together forever
But we are heading our way to the end
My love, love, love now say goodbye
My love, now you aren't there
To think that you aren't at the end of my life
Why is my blossom of laughter blown away
Cold wind comes and blows it away
You go away, go away beautifully
To a warm place where I'm not there
They say you know how precious something is once you lose it
I realized that it was love after I lost you
To get the spilled memories back
The memories [have] already dispersed
I wanna love you over and over again
You're gonna hate me over and over again
Is it too late to turn it back?
After realizing only emptiness is left
I who thought
It's just one out of the millions of stars
Lost the light
That it was a galaxy holding trillions of stars
That, without you, I can't go anywhere
That it was me who pushed myself, who was standing on a ledge
Now I know that it's the end for us
My love, love, love, now it's really goodbye
My love, now you aren't there
To think that you aren't at the end of my life
Even if our world ends
Still remains in this song
Even if you can't see, blinded by love
We will be able to smile, right?
It's the end for us now
My love, love, love, now it's really goodbye
It's the end for us now
My love love love, now goodbye.
You can listen to the whole song below!
Needless to say, there’s a lot of interesting stuff going on here. And fans will have the chance to explore this song and so many others when GOT7 goes on tour next month.
GOT7’s Keep Spinning world tour kicks off on June 15 and will take the group to a slew of cities across North America. According to Billboard, GOT7 will also be touring South America, Europe, and Australia in the later part of the year.
So, fans have a lot of opportunities to see the group live and enjoy their new songs from Spinning Top, thank goodness!