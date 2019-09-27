BTS ARMY, never doubt yourselves again because you guys were right. BTS' J-Hope and Becky G actually collaborated together on a song. Do you hear me? You really predicted J-Hope and Becky G would team up together because they just released their new song "Chicken Noodle Soup" and it's a bop. Although, I didn't expect anything less than greatness because both J-Hope and Becky G are talented AF. They can both sing, rap, and dance. They're triple threats and this song proves the collab was meant to be. I'm sure you've all been listening to "Chicken Noodle Soup" ever since it was released on Sept. 27, but you can't fully appreciate the song unless you know what it really means.So, what do BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's "Chicken Noodle Soup" lyrics mean? Well, they are so worth reading, so prepare yourselves because the lyrics are fire.

The song is here and fans now know "CNS" stands for "Chicken Noodle Soup." The track takes the classic 2006 dance-floor bop by DJ Webstar and Young B and puts a trilingual twist on it with J-Hope and Becky G's Korean and Spanish verses. The BTS ARMY has been bopping to it all day, and so have I, especially because of the lyrics.

Thanks to the official translation of the Korean lyrics from Big Hit and a fan translation of the Spanish lyrics by fan account @onlyBTSonlyARMY, You can read the full lyrics to "Chicken Noodle Soup" in English below.

Intro: Becky G

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

A let it rain, I clear it out

Hook: Becky G & J-Hope

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Verse 1: J-Hope

From Gwangju

one gang of you-know-what Geum-nam

Choong-jang Street, that’s my Harlem

Joined NEURON

Bounce with ma Team

Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday

Grew being up all night as a teen, that’s the

Case My height is measured by dance, I’m Ok

Plan to draw up a grand vision

The kid who drives the dream

The steps stomping over the rhythm

Popping, Rocking, Hopping, Tutting, Dougie, Flexing, Swaggin’

Still do it errday, ASAP

For my own sake

Always whipping me on the carrots are on the trophies

Betting on my life, dancing is my cash

Hope on the street, now it’s just my way

With Becky G on the side

Every day I lit...

Pre-Chorus: Becky G

We always got love

For where we come from

So let ‘em know what’s up

No matta' wherever we go

Bring it back to this place called home, baby

Now that you know that

Let me see you

Hook: Becky G & J-Hope

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Verse 2: Becky G

Chicken noodle or chicken with spaghetti

None of these women has the flow that Becky has

Latin American I am from here

Innocent face but freakyyy

Yeah

What will I say (huh)

If I already saw everything (huh)

What you gonna do what you gonna do

What you gonna do what you gonna do

What you gonna do what you gonna do

What you gonna do what you gonna do

Look back at it

Lights camera action

Definitely the best on the scene

Word on the street we got the people reactin'

People who criticize always make me embarrassment

Pre-Chorus: Becky G

We always got love (got love)

For where we come from

So let ‘em know what’s up

No matta wherever we go

Bring it back to this place called home, baby

Now that you know that

Let me see you

Bridge: Becky G & J-Hope

Go!

A let it rain, and clear it out

A let it rain, and clear it out

A let it rain, and clear it out

A let it rain, and clear it out

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

A let it rain, and clear it out

A let it rain, and clear it out (Turn up!)

Chorus: Becky G & J-Hope

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Outro: Becky G & J-Hope

Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo

Let it be your rain, just bring it out

Let it rain no more, and carried out

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it, ey

In case you haven't done so already, you can also listen to the song below with all-new understanding of the lyrics!

ibighit on YouTube

There you have it. J-Hope and Becky G's collaboration is out and the internet can't deal right now. I'm seriously never going to get over this song and neither will the rest of the BTS ARMY.