What Do BTS' J-Hope & Becky G's "Chicken Noodle Soup" Lyrics Mean? They're Inspiring
BTS ARMY, never doubt yourselves again because you guys were right. BTS' J-Hope and Becky G actually collaborated together on a song. Do you hear me? You really predicted J-Hope and Becky G would team up together because they just released their new song "Chicken Noodle Soup" and it's a bop. Although, I didn't expect anything less than greatness because both J-Hope and Becky G are talented AF. They can both sing, rap, and dance. They're triple threats and this song proves the collab was meant to be. I'm sure you've all been listening to "Chicken Noodle Soup" ever since it was released on Sept. 27, but you can't fully appreciate the song unless you know what it really means.So, what do BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's "Chicken Noodle Soup" lyrics mean? Well, they are so worth reading, so prepare yourselves because the lyrics are fire.
The song is here and fans now know "CNS" stands for "Chicken Noodle Soup." The track takes the classic 2006 dance-floor bop by DJ Webstar and Young B and puts a trilingual twist on it with J-Hope and Becky G's Korean and Spanish verses. The BTS ARMY has been bopping to it all day, and so have I, especially because of the lyrics.
Thanks to the official translation of the Korean lyrics from Big Hit and a fan translation of the Spanish lyrics by fan account @onlyBTSonlyARMY, You can read the full lyrics to "Chicken Noodle Soup" in English below.
Intro: Becky G
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
A let it rain, I clear it out
Hook: Becky G & J-Hope
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Verse 1: J-Hope
From Gwangju
one gang of you-know-what Geum-nam
Choong-jang Street, that’s my Harlem
Joined NEURON
Bounce with ma Team
Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday
Grew being up all night as a teen, that’s the
Case My height is measured by dance, I’m Ok
Plan to draw up a grand vision
The kid who drives the dream
The steps stomping over the rhythm
Popping, Rocking, Hopping, Tutting, Dougie, Flexing, Swaggin’
Still do it errday, ASAP
For my own sake
Always whipping me on the carrots are on the trophies
Betting on my life, dancing is my cash
Hope on the street, now it’s just my way
With Becky G on the side
Every day I lit...
Pre-Chorus: Becky G
We always got love
For where we come from
So let ‘em know what’s up
No matta' wherever we go
Bring it back to this place called home, baby
Now that you know that
Let me see you
Hook: Becky G & J-Hope
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Verse 2: Becky G
Chicken noodle or chicken with spaghetti
None of these women has the flow that Becky has
Latin American I am from here
Innocent face but freakyyy
Yeah
What will I say (huh)
If I already saw everything (huh)
What you gonna do what you gonna do
What you gonna do what you gonna do
What you gonna do what you gonna do
What you gonna do what you gonna do
Look back at it
Lights camera action
Definitely the best on the scene
Word on the street we got the people reactin'
People who criticize always make me embarrassment
Pre-Chorus: Becky G
We always got love (got love)
For where we come from
So let ‘em know what’s up
No matta wherever we go
Bring it back to this place called home, baby
Now that you know that
Let me see you
Bridge: Becky G & J-Hope
Go!
A let it rain, and clear it out
A let it rain, and clear it out
A let it rain, and clear it out
A let it rain, and clear it out
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
A let it rain, and clear it out
A let it rain, and clear it out (Turn up!)
Chorus: Becky G & J-Hope
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Outro: Becky G & J-Hope
Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo
Let it be your rain, just bring it out
Let it rain no more, and carried out
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it, ey
In case you haven't done so already, you can also listen to the song below with all-new understanding of the lyrics!
There you have it. J-Hope and Becky G's collaboration is out and the internet can't deal right now. I'm seriously never going to get over this song and neither will the rest of the BTS ARMY.