The Battle of Winterfell is over, and a million fan theories have been crushed in its wake. The Stark ancestral home was not taken by the forces of the dead, and the characters are not on the run south with the Night King at their heels. Instead, once again Winter fell... at Winterfell. The question is, what happens next? Luckily, there have been some visions, seen by Bran in Seasons 4 and 6. which might answer that question. What do Bran's visions mean for the Game Of Thrones finale? And how do they relate to what Daenerys saw in the House of the Undying?

In general, the Game of Thrones production has done whatever it could to keep "visions" at a minimum. This choice was driven less by a dislike of prophecy or mystical elements, as much as it was by practical concerns. Call it an attempt to avoid the "How I Met Your Mother mistake." Locking into a preconceived ending too early in the process can restrict character choices once that end comes around. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to keep their options open.

That being said, at critical points, the show has locked in particular images of the future. The first was in Season 2 when Daenerys entered the House of the Undying. Bran's visions, on the other hand, are far more comprehensive. They also came later in the series, meaning the showrunners had a clearer idea of the path the show was taking and a lot more "past" footage to mix in.

Here's the weirwood vision in Season 4:

Fans can check off the old footage from Season 1 as well as the ones that have now come to pass. That leaves two images, the shadow of a Dragon over King's Landing and the same vision of the Red Keep Daenerys had.

Here's her more extended version, for reference.

Fans have spent years arguing if the room is covered with ash or snow. With the fall of the Night King, ash seems to be the winning answer. (Note that the second half of the vision, where Daenerys finds the love of her life beyond the Wall, has come to pass. Baby still TBD.)

Now onto Season 6, from Bran's transformation into the Three-Eyed Raven.

Once again, most of these are either images of the past, like the Mad King, or have come to pass, from the wildfire set off by Cersei. This one has one new image though. It's a dragon, riderless, in the clouds.

That leaves three images, one of which is seen by both Daenerys and Bran: The destruction of the Red Keep. The second is either Drogon's or Rhaegal's arrival in said city. The last is one of those dragons, sans rider. Does this mean either Jon or Daenerys will not survive the last war?

Either way, Bran might get to see it in person, as Isaac Hempstead-Wright's behind-the-scenes commentary looks to have been filmed at the Dragon Pit set.

Fans will have to wait and see next week how Bran's visions play out in the final episodes.