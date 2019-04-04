If you’ve been keeping up with BLACKPINK as of late, then you know that they’ve just released a new EP called Kill This Love. And one of the songs on the EP, “Don’t Know What To Do,” is getting a whole lot of attention from K-Pop fans. Like all the tracks on the EP, “Don’t Know What To Do” is really strong and definitely has the power to get stuck in your head. But international Blinks might be wondering what exactly the lyrics mean. So, what do BLACKPINK's "Don't Know What To Do" lyrics mean? Let’s break them down.

Overall, “Don’t Know What To Do” is a ballad all about breaking up with someone you love and not knowing what to do with yourself without them. The lyrics in the first verse really drive that message home.

The first verse establishes the breakup and how it feels like a big mistake. This is what the lyrics in the first verse mean according to a translation on Genius:

Can someone stop time for a bit / I feel like a big mistake just happened / I tried to laugh it off awkwardly / But I pity myself

I say I am fine but / Don’t know what to do without you / I am left alone in this trivial place / I picture your memories, they’re blue

People change / Why am I like this / On a pretty day like this / How is everything difficult

The chorus is pretty much just repeating the main point of the song over and over, and the fact that it's the girls' angelic vocals singing it makes it so emotional.

Don’t know what to do / Don’t know what to do without you / Don’t know what to do without you / Don’t know what to do without you / You know I / Don’t know what to do / Don’t know what to do

The second half of the song goes into the feelings one goes through when they desperately want to reach out to their ex even though they know they shouldn't.

Like people who came and went / I guess we just weren’t meant to be / Wondering if the phone might ring / I hate myself for anticipating uselessly / The tick tock of my clock is / Especially bothering me

I might seem totally fine but / Don’t know what to do without you / I wonder if my feelings will be shown in the mirror / The lips I’ve drawn are blue

I’m comfortable alone / I’m just like that / On a pretty day like this / How is everything difficult

That's when the girls turn the chorus one more time for an emotional finale and, yes, I'm crying now.

Obviously, there’s a lot going on lyrically in this song. And there’s plenty more where that came from. BLACKPINK’s new EP has five songs total and each one of them is incredible. You should definitely take a listen to all of them if you haven’t already. Here’s the full tracklist BLACKPINK shared on Instagram prior to the EP’s release:

Needless to say, BLACKPINK is putting out some amazing work right now and they’re poised to take the world by storm. I bet fans can’t wait to hear more from them!