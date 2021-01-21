After much teasing, Billie Eilish and ROSALÍA's collab is finally here, and it's an instant bop. Both ladies sing in Spanish on the track, and fans can't get enough of Eilish's decision to dabble in a new language. For those at home wondering what Billie Eilish and ROSALÍA's "Lo Vas A Olvidar" lyrics mean in English, here's everything you should know.

"Lo Vas A Olvidar," which translates to "Will You Forget It," has been a long time coming. Eilish and ROSALÍA have been hinting at a collab since 2019, when ROSALÍA told Entertainment Weekly she had become fast friends with the pop star after connecting on Instagram. "She's very unique, and I've never seen someone like that. Her energy and her creative mind are so genuine and strong," Rosalía said.

"Lo Vas A Olvidar" marked Eilish's first dive into a Spanish-language song, but you'd never know. She and ROSALÍA flawlessly took turns exchanging verses, with the lyrics primarily based on an excruciating heartbreak.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The song, which is set to be featured on HBO's Euphoria season 2, was equally as exciting for Eilish to record as it is for fans to hear. "I love this song so muchhh," she gushed on Instagram. "Now here it is for you to enjoy."

You can watch the music video for "Lo Vas A Olvidar" below.

And catch the full English lyrics for the song below.

VERSE 1: Rosalía & Billie

Tell me if you miss me

Tell me if you don't forgive me

Carrying all this poison is not good

Tell me if you miss me

CHORUS: Rosalía

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

VERSE 2: Billie Eilish & Rosalía

Tell me you still don't regret it

Tell me we still have something in common

The time that is lost does not return

Give me a kiss and get off the cross

CHORUS: Rosalía

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

BRIDGE: Rosalía

Ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ah-ah

OUTRO: Billie Eilish & Rosalía

Love cannot be measured in a steady step

One day I'm a god and the next I can break

I needed to go 'cause I needed to know you don't need me

You reap what you sow, but it seems like you don't even see me

Love cannot be measured in a steady step

One day I'm a god and the next I can break

You say it to me like it's something I have any choice in

If I wasn't important, then why would you waste all your poison?