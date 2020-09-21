Cardi B is slaying 2020 with all these collaborations. Following "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper has now teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for their Spanglish single, "Me Gusta." The song's smooth beat will get you dancing right away, but that's not all. Anitta and Cardi B's "Me Gusta" lyrics are so fire, you won't be able to get them out of your head.

The single released on Friday, Sept. 18, along with a vibrant video showing the three stars taking to the streets in Salvador, Brazil. Fans may recognize the location because it's the same place Michael Jackson filmed the music video for his 1995 hit "They Don't Really Care About Us."

In a Sept. 18 interview with NBC News, Anitta revealed she weaves her Brazilian background throughout her music in order to help introduce her culture to fans around the world. "If I can do something to try to make the next people who come after not go through the things that I went through — for me, that's amazing," Anitta explained, adding collaborating with Cardi B was the "best bridge" for that.

"Me Gusta" is a taste of what fans can expect on Anitta's fifth album, set to be released later this year. The record will be her debut project with Warner Records in the U.S. "My album is a little bit of a mix of Brazilian culture, and we are always [mixing] Latino sounds with Brazilian culture with pop, American radio," Anitta said. "You will always feel Brazil on the tracks."

Watch Anitta, Cardi B, and Towers' "Me Gusta" video below.

The song is all about women having confidence and knowing what they want. "WAP" had a similar theme, so Cardi fans will definitely enjoy "Me Gusta" because it's just as empowering. Read the lyrics below.

Intro: Anitta

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Go!

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

Yah, yah, yah

Verse 1: Anitta

I like it

Every time you look at me, that way

I like

All the dirty things you need, every day

I like it

In everything that I do to you and you make me feel good

It's what I like yeah, yeah, yeah

It's just what I like

Chorus: Anitta

I like women

When they shake their ya, ya, ya

I like it when they want it

Go and get it, ya, ya, ya

I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it

I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it

Post-Chorus: Anitta

Tra

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

Yah, yah, yah

Verse 2: Cardi B

La Cardi

He like to eat the cake like it's my b-day (B-day)

And every day is my birthday (-day)

Boy, I like it ruff, don't take it easy (Easy)

Gangsta, yeah, I like it in the bando

I like the machos and that they eat the p*ssy

That he pulls my wig when making love

He told me that my ass fascinates him

I like money, don't get it confused

I like girls that kiss on girls, that puts me on fire, yah

I like workin', I like murking all my haters yah-yah-yah

I have the spice of an afro-latina

And I move my waist like Shakira

La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas

Bad b*tches, I like them all

Chorus: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers

I like women

When they shake their ya, ya, ya

I like it when they want it

Go and get it, ya, ya, ya

I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it

I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it

Post-Chorus: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers

Tra (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

Verse 3: Myke Towers

Get creative, all women are beautiful

But the ones I like most are latin

She's not a lesbian, but she sometimes secretly f*cks her girlfriend

She moves her hips to the rhythm of the music

She makes herself hyperactive on me

She does the things and they don't catch her, yah, yah, yah

We've done everything, I've been able to do everything

What style and what way, me everything

I'd do all of those dirty things again

She's my soulmate, we're both addicted to sex

Chorus: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers

I like women

When they shake their ya, ya, ya

I like it when they want it

Go and get it, ya, ya, ya

I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it

I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it

Outro: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers

Tra

La Cardi

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Myke Towers, baby

Tra

Anitta, Anitta

Yeah, yeah

Yah, yah, yah

Tra

Anitta will perform "Me Gusta" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Sept. 23.