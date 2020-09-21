Cardi B is slaying 2020 with all these collaborations. Following "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper has now teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for their Spanglish single, "Me Gusta." The song's smooth beat will get you dancing right away, but that's not all. Anitta and Cardi B's "Me Gusta" lyrics are so fire, you won't be able to get them out of your head.
The single released on Friday, Sept. 18, along with a vibrant video showing the three stars taking to the streets in Salvador, Brazil. Fans may recognize the location because it's the same place Michael Jackson filmed the music video for his 1995 hit "They Don't Really Care About Us."
In a Sept. 18 interview with NBC News, Anitta revealed she weaves her Brazilian background throughout her music in order to help introduce her culture to fans around the world. "If I can do something to try to make the next people who come after not go through the things that I went through — for me, that's amazing," Anitta explained, adding collaborating with Cardi B was the "best bridge" for that.
"Me Gusta" is a taste of what fans can expect on Anitta's fifth album, set to be released later this year. The record will be her debut project with Warner Records in the U.S. "My album is a little bit of a mix of Brazilian culture, and we are always [mixing] Latino sounds with Brazilian culture with pop, American radio," Anitta said. "You will always feel Brazil on the tracks."
Watch Anitta, Cardi B, and Towers' "Me Gusta" video below.
The song is all about women having confidence and knowing what they want. "WAP" had a similar theme, so Cardi fans will definitely enjoy "Me Gusta" because it's just as empowering. Read the lyrics below.
Intro: Anitta
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Go!
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
Yah, yah, yah
Verse 1: Anitta
I like it
Every time you look at me, that way
I like
All the dirty things you need, every day
I like it
In everything that I do to you and you make me feel good
It's what I like yeah, yeah, yeah
It's just what I like
Chorus: Anitta
I like women
When they shake their ya, ya, ya
I like it when they want it
Go and get it, ya, ya, ya
I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it
I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it
Post-Chorus: Anitta
Tra
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
Yah, yah, yah
Verse 2: Cardi B
La Cardi
He like to eat the cake like it's my b-day (B-day)
And every day is my birthday (-day)
Boy, I like it ruff, don't take it easy (Easy)
Gangsta, yeah, I like it in the bando
I like the machos and that they eat the p*ssy
That he pulls my wig when making love
He told me that my ass fascinates him
I like money, don't get it confused
I like girls that kiss on girls, that puts me on fire, yah
I like workin', I like murking all my haters yah-yah-yah
I have the spice of an afro-latina
And I move my waist like Shakira
La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas
Bad b*tches, I like them all
Chorus: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers
I like women
When they shake their ya, ya, ya
I like it when they want it
Go and get it, ya, ya, ya
I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it
I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it
Post-Chorus: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers
Tra (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
La Cardi and Anitta, two fly mamacitas
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
Verse 3: Myke Towers
Get creative, all women are beautiful
But the ones I like most are latin
She's not a lesbian, but she sometimes secretly f*cks her girlfriend
She moves her hips to the rhythm of the music
She makes herself hyperactive on me
She does the things and they don't catch her, yah, yah, yah
We've done everything, I've been able to do everything
What style and what way, me everything
I'd do all of those dirty things again
She's my soulmate, we're both addicted to sex
Chorus: Anitta, Anitta & Myke Towers
I like women
When they shake their ya, ya, ya
I like it when they want it
Go and get it, ya, ya, ya
I like it-it-it, I like it-it-it
I like it-it-it-it-it-it-it
Outro: Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers
Tra
La Cardi
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Myke Towers, baby
Tra
Anitta, Anitta
Yeah, yeah
Yah, yah, yah
Tra
Anitta will perform "Me Gusta" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Sept. 23.