Caution: Spoilers ahead. If you watched the March 9 episode of The Bachelor, you might have spotted something written on Madison Prewett's hand during her intense conversation with Peter Weber before she met his family. It was hard to make out the exact script, but a few particularly astute fans say she had written "Proverbs," a book of the Bible that raises questions of values and morals. This theory checks out, considering that both Madison and her father have Proverbs references in their Instagram bios.

While her father's Instagram bio includes a quick shoutout to "Proverbs 3:5-6," Prewett fully writes out her favorite quote from the book: "Love greatly, be a voice for the voiceless, and always stand up for what you believe in -Proverbs 31:8 | Romans 5:8"

It would make sense that Prewett would want a reminder of that particular quote during her difficult conversation with Weber, which largely revolved around her standing up for what she believed in.

Later that episode, Prewett eliminated herself from the show, concluding that she and Weber had fundamentally different values and lifestyles. "I think about love, and I think about how much I want you, and I want this so badly,” she told him. “But I think when you want something so badly, a lot of times you can’t see clearly. As much as we want this, I don’t know that we can give each other what we need.”

“I think a lot of things have been brought more into focus over the past day or so — like how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle,” she continued. “I want this so bad but I have to realistic... I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

Weber appeared distraught by the news. Prewett tearfully told the camera later that walking away from someone you love is the "hardest thing in the world."

Without that reminder scrawled on her hand, who knows how this episode would have played out?