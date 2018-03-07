Elite Daily
Stocksy/Thais Ramos Varela

What Comes With A Long-Term Relationship? Women Reveal The Things A Long-Term Relationship Has Given Them

By
Share

I entered my first long-term relationship at the ripe age of 23 years old. Of course, when I was entering it, I didn't realize it was going to be long term, but well, here I am still in the same relationship a year-and-a-half later. So what differentiates a long-term relationship from a regular, short-lived one? What comes with a long-term relationship that doesn't come with a shorter fling?

A recent Reddit thread asked ladies to share the parts of long-term relationships that no one warned them about and the things they've experienced in long-term partnerships that they haven't experienced in other relationships. Read along and brace yourselves for the ride, my friends.

They require vulnerability.

/u/LoggerheadedDoctor

They take work.

/u/nothingnewaboutblue

You will both go through changes.

/u/DisjointedHarmony

Transitioning out of the honeymoon phase can be difficult.

/u/Redhaired103

You're going to have to take care of them when they get sick.

/u/kitchenvisit

There will be phases of stagnation.

/u/PancakeQueen13

You might be more prone to jealousy than you were before.

/u/Wanderlustskies

You'll eventually sync to your partner.

/u/omgtoxins

Your lives become intertwined.

/u/jupiter2273

There's a chance your timelines won't be the same.

/u/spillingpictures

The sex gets better with time.

/u/Zeiserl

Eventually, you'll poop in front of each other.

Dr_Julian_Helisent

Great sex and pooping whenever you please? Long term relationships sound like a dream if you ask me.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!