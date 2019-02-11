Whether you pop in to your local Ulta every now and then just to grab some makeup wipes, or you're on a first-name basis with the sales associates thanks to your weekly beauty hauls, you probably know about the retailer's Ultamate Rewards Program. But what can you use Ulta Rewards points on, you ask? Well, you could already use them on beauty products and other freebies, but now, the beauty giant is allowing you to cash these points in toward salon services as well.

That's right, Ultamate Ulta Beauty Loyalty Members can redeem their rewards points for more than just beauty products. As of now, you can use Ultamate Rewards points in the Ulta Salon on hair, skin, and brow services. That includes at specialty counters throughout the store as well, like the MAC counter, Skin by Dermalogica Skin Bar, and the Benefit Brow Bar.

So how exactly can you cash your rewards points in for services at the Ulta Salon? Easy. Sign in to your Ultamate Rewards account, go to "My Rewards" to see how many redeemable points you have, and check to see how much your points are worth in dollars toward services.

Courtesy of Ulta

According to Ulta's site, 100 points gives $3 off, 250 points means $8 off, 500 points will score you $17.50 off, 750 points brings you to $30 off, 1,000 points racks up $50 off, and 2,000 points gives you a whopping $125 off. Basically, the more points you earn, the more savings you can count on.

Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

Want to know how to earn even more points per purchase? Take a peek at Ulta's three-tier membership program, which includes regular members, platinum members, and diamond members. Anyone can become a member by simply signing up for the rewards program, and members earn one point for every dollar spent. You can become a Platinum member by spending $450 in a calendar year, which will earn you 1.25 points for every dollar spent. And finally, you can become a diamond member by spending $1,200 in a calendar year, and then, you earn 1.5 points for every dollar spent.

Now that you know how to earn points and cash in on your rewards, here's the best part: the list of perks that you can cash in on. At most Ulta hair salons, you can book appointments for things like haircuts, blowouts, styling, single and double process colors, and extensions.

At the Skin Bar, you can look forward to booking express and full-skin treatments. Express treatments includes things like 10- to 30-minute facials, and 20-minute brow lifts, while full skin treatments include things like 60- to 90-minute customized facials. Then, Benefit's Signature Brow Bar includes services like waxing and tinting, while the different makeup bars that Ulta offers have services like formal makeup appointments and lash applications.

If you have a formal event coming up that you want to book a professional makeup application for or if your locks are in need of a professional color job, make sure to rack up your Ultamate rewards points so you can save money on your next service.