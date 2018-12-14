We’re still waiting on a confirmation that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back together, but from the way they've been acting lately, a reconciliation may just be in the cards. If you take a look at their astrological compatibility, the fact that they would be drawn back together is not surprising at all, because the connection between a Scorpio (Jenner) and Cancer (Simmons) is fire. It's actually one of the most compatible combos in the zodiac, in part because of what Ben Simmons is like as a partner. This water sign brings a grounding in emotion that the intense Scorpio both needs and ultimately really wants, and Scorpio passion helps ignite the same in Cancer. Plus, deep down, they both want the same thing: To to feel secure and loved, and in one another they find that kind of lasting connection. Like I said, the connection is intense.

While we can see why Scorpio and Cancer go well together, what is it exactly that a Cancer like Ben Simmons, whose July 20 birthday means he was born under this sign, bring to the relationship? What is a Cancer like when they are in love? The answer is complicated. This is a sign that is both fiercely self-protective and deeply vulnerable. That combination can be simultaneously frustrating but also endearing. Here is what we can guess Simmons is like in a relationship based on his astrological sign.

He’s loving and romantic. Giphy Cancers are ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion. Add to that the fact that they are water signs, which also tend toward emotional depth, and you have yourself a partner with seemingly endless amounts of love to give. Cancer is compassionate and sweet and, once they feel secure in a relationship, they can let loose their passionate side. This also means they are traditional romantics. Poems, flowers, and songs are not out of the question. And if your Cancer man is one who has some coins (hello, NBA star!), this also means grand gestures like spontaneous getaways and jewelry.

He can be insecure. Giphy Falling in love requires vulnerability, and this can create a real struggle for cancer. Not because he can't be open, but because beneath his shell it’s all vulnerability. But when he has to lower his walls, those insecurities rise to the surface. The result can be that he goes hot and cold or becomes overly clingy. However, given time and reassurance, he can get over these fears and be his full confident and loving self.

He avoids conflict — sometimes a bit too much. Giphy Cancer men despise confrontation; it just brings up too many negative emotions. So, instead of confronting problems or how they feel, they tend to bottle it up and hide it from their partner until inevitably it boils over. The key is for Cancer is to find a partner that embraces their emotional side and encourages to speak on whatever is weighing on their heart and mind.

He’s (mostly) very trustworthy. Giphy Because physical affection and emotional affection are strongly linked for Cancer, this is a sign you don't have to worry about straying. They also aren’t liars — unless you consider lying by omission, this is where Cancer can get themselves into trouble. It all comes back to their need to be self protective, but they tend to keep secrets. Things they worry would hurt others, or just to have the security of knowing they have something they’ve kept to themselves. It can be very frustrating as a partner, but Cancer has so many pros it’s hard to hold a few benign secrets against them.