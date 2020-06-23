It's out with the old and in with the new for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since taking a step back from their senior royal roles in January, the pair have still been sporting their official royal titles, minus the HRH. But it sounds like that's about to change. A new letter from the couple shed light on what Meghan and Harry's royal titles are in 2020.

Harry and Meghan have long dedicated using their platform to help charitable causes, and in a June 19 letter addressed to Jane Ashworth, CEO of the UK-based charity Street Games, they shared a message of gratitude for the foundation.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world," they began. "However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organizations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.”

It was the way they signed off on the letter that raised eyebrows, though. Rather than using their full "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" royal titles, the couple simply signed the note, "Harry & Meghan."

You can see the letter for yourself below.

The eye-opening letter comes after much discussion about what the pair's titles would be moving forward.

In January, the Queen gave a public show of support for the Duke and Duchess after they stepped down from their senior roles. However, she ultimately decided that, by stepping down, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were forfeiting the royal title.

Despite not being able to use "HRH" (Her/His Royal Highness) for their projects, Harry and Meghan are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, though this letter draws into question whether or not they will tout those titles in any official capacity in the future.

Seeing as Harry and Meghan's exit is somewhat of a first for the royal family, there was no rule book on figuring out the fine details. Currently, the pair are living in Los Angeles, and their simplified names are just the latest of numerous changes they've welcomed this year.