In case you missed it on your Instagram feed recently, Kylie Jenner, her friends, and Stormi are all currently on a Kylie Skin-themed vacation to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin's Summer Collection. The new collection marks Kylie Skin's second drop of products, and it includes three new body products that are all appropriate for — you guessed it — your summer body and skincare routine. But fancy vacation and private jet with the Kylie Skin logo emblazoned across it aside, you're probably wondering, what are Kylie Skin's new body products?

On Friday, July 12, Jenner took to her personal Instagram account as well as the Kylie Skin Instagram account to post a rather cryptic video of herself posing as the model and pumping what appeared to be a white lotion out of a white Kylie Skin-branded bottle on to her skin. "She feels like Summer ✨ Are you ready for drop two?" the caption read.

Then, on Saturday, July 13, the beauty mogul posted more detailed info to both accounts announcing what the second drop of Kylie Skin would include. And naturally, fans went effing wild. The captions of both posts explained that drop two would include a Coconut Body Lotion, a Coconut Body Scrub, and an SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil.

Both posts showed visuals of the white bottles with light pink logos and text and shared that you can officially cop this new trio of products on Monday, July 22, at 9 a.m. PT exclusively on KylieSkin.com.

As far as what the products promise to do, according to the product posts peppered throughout the Kylie Skin vacation posts, the Coconut Body Lotion promises to soothe and moisturize skin, as it contains coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, shea butter, oat extract, and Indian ginseng. Then, the Coconut Body Scrub is meant to be an exfoliator for your body and contains sugar to buff off dead skin and coconut oil and kiwi seed oil to hydrate. Finally, the Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil vows to protect skin from UV rays while nourishing the skin, thanks to the inclusion of coconut oil, shea butter, grape seed oil, and sunflower seed oil.

In addition to these three new products, Kylie shared that, come Monday, July 22, Kylie Skin will also be restocking the products that were included in their first drop. So if you were unable to get your hands on the first collection before it sold out, you'll be able to do so very soon.

If you need a refresher as to what the first drop included, there is the Foaming Face Wash, the controversial Walnut Face Scrub, the Vanilla Milk Toner, the Vitamin C Serum, the Face Moisturizer, the Eye Cream, and the Makeup Removing Wipes, all of which can be purchased individually on the brand's website or in the Kylie Skin Set for $125.

As always, you can sign up for notifications surrounding the latest launches via Kylie Skin's website so you can be in the know about purchasing products before they sell out.