On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Michael Cohen continued to serve up bombshell claims as he testified before the House Oversight Committee. The former attorney of President Trump's testimony included allegations he was ordered to send threatening letters to Trump's schools to prevent them from releasing his grades and test scores, and now everyone is wondering: What are Donald Trump’s SAT scores? Here's what we know. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the allegations, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

As the president's onetime fixer appeared before lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning, he shared new allegations against the POTUS and the "dirty deeds" he did at the direction of his former employer, who is currently under investigation for possible ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government. Cohen, who is set to start three years of jail time for making false statements to Congress, fraud, and tax evasion, shared several documents that he said would back up his critique of the president and allegations of wrongdoing.

"He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," Cohen reportedly told the House Oversight Committee as he began to delve into his testimony. Included in his "evidence" were documents marked as "copies of letters I wrote at Mr. Trump’s direction that threatened his high school, colleges and the College Board not to release his grades or SAT scores," which he referred to as Exhibit 6 in his testimony.

He clarified to the audience, "When I say con man, I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores."

This flies in the face of President Trump memorably offering to give $5 million to a charity in 2011 if President Obama released his college transcripts from Columbia, Harvard, and Occidental. In addition to calling President Obama "the least transparent president in the history of this country," Trump questioned how such a "terrible student" could be accepted into Harvard Law School.

In an interview with the Associate Press, Trump reportedly said about his predecessor, "I heard he was a terrible student, terrible. How does a bad student go to Columbia and then to Harvard? I'm thinking about it, I'm certainly looking into it. Let him show his records."

He continued, "I have friends who have smart sons with great marks, great boards, great everything and they can't get into Harvard. We don't know a thing about this guy. There are a lot of questions that are unanswered about our president."

However, when numerous new sources broached President Trump about his own records at the time, he reportedly called the requests "stupid" and accused them of "trying to be funny." At the time, Cohen reportedly told a reporter at The Guardian in an Oct. 25, 2012 story, "I tell you what, he'll provide them to you when you provide yours to him."

On the campaign trail, President Trump was known for frequently making references to his own intelligence and "good grades" in school. "I went to the Wharton School of Business. I’m, like, a really smart person," he said back in July 2015. However, according to Cohen, the reality was completely the opposite.

"As I mentioned, I’m giving the Committee today copies of a letter I sent at Mr. Trump’s direction threatening these schools with civil and criminal actions if Mr. Trump’s grades or SAT scores were ever disclosed without his permission," Cohen told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

He continued, "The irony wasn’t lost on me at the time that Mr. Trump in 2011 had strongly criticized President Obama for not releasing his grades. As you can see, Mr. Trump declared 'Let him show his records' after calling President Obama 'a terrible student."

According to BuzzFeed News, Fordham University has reportedly confirmed Cohen's statement that they received a letter threatening legal action if they were to release President Trump's records.

While it's not the explosive claim to come out of Cohen's hearing, it's arguably the most bizarre, and people are once again asking to see President Trump's transcripts.

